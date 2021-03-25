‘Ha ha you’re f****d, c**t’: Qld woman’s texts to ex

A Lockyer Valley woman’s foul mouthed spray has been heard in court after she sent her ex-partner a series of text messages after he started a new relationship with another woman.

The woman, who cannot be named due to legal reasons, pleaded guilty to one charge of contravening a domestic violence order in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 22, 2021, after she sent a series of electronic messages to the aggrieved in February.

Police prosecutor senior constable Chris Willson told the court the woman was a respondent in a domestic and family violence order issued in the Gatton Magistrates Court in January.

Gatton Magistrates Court.

One of the three conditions of the order was she must be of good behaviour for the lifetime of the order, which she subsequently broke when she sent the series of inflammatory messages.

Senior constable Willson said that on February 28, 2021, at 4pm the woman sent her ex several Facebook messages that said "ha ha you're f****d. You're retarded dog".

It was followed by "men get flogged for touching under age girls" and "maybe your uncle isn't the pedo, you are".

Senior constable Willson said the woman then sent a number of text messages that said "you delusional rat" and "you work your a***e off the pokies and drugs c**t".

Senior constable Willson said there were "a number of messages of a similar context".

The woman interjected as the prosecution was stating the facts of the case and said "I was assaulted".

The prosecution said an hour after she sent the messages, police spoke to her at her residence and "observed she was visibly upset" and it had been established she had been assaulted prior to police arriving.

The woman admitted to police she had sent the messages and "knew it was not good behaviour" senior constable Willson said.

Senior constable Willson said the woman was upset and claimed a woman who had started a relationship with her ex had allegedly assaulted her.

Representing herself in court, the woman said "not all of that is true" and said her ex had been contacting her first.

"Obviously I retaliated with messages," she said.

Magistrate Howard Osborne fined the woman $250, referred to SPER.

No conviction was recorded.