Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Payne Haas’ year has gone from bad to worse with the Broncos’ enforcer forced from the training field with a leg injury.
Payne Haas’ year has gone from bad to worse with the Broncos’ enforcer forced from the training field with a leg injury.
Rugby League

Haas injured at Broncos training

by Chris Honnery
18th Feb 2021 12:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Broncos enforcer Payne Haas has gone down with an ankle injury at training on Thursday morning.

Haas was participating in a routine training drill when he fell to the ground clutching at his right ankle.

The 21-year-old limped off the field in discomfort and sat out the rest of the session.

The severity of the injury is yet to be confirmed.

Haas has been suspended for the first three matches of the NRL season following his run-in with police officers earlier this year.

 

 

 

Originally published as Haas injured at Broncos training

broncos nrl 2021 payne haas

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL WRAP: Inside Bay’s tent city community

        Premium Content FULL WRAP: Inside Bay’s tent city community

        News The tent city that has popped up in Hervey Bay has attracted plenty of attention and criticism in the past few weeks.

        ‘This is nuts’ as Facebook wipes Qld Health, BOM, TransLink

        ‘This is nuts’ as Facebook wipes Qld Health, BOM, TransLink

        Technology Queensland Health’s Facebook has been shut down during a pandemic

        RAMPING: Hospital waits at M’boro v Hervey Bay revealed

        Premium Content RAMPING: Hospital waits at M’boro v Hervey Bay revealed

        News The statewide target aims to have 90 per cent of patients offloaded to the...

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community