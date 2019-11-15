Menu
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the Wide Bay and Burnett districts.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the Wide Bay and Burnett districts.
Hail expected as severe thunderstorm warning is issued

Sherele Moody
by
15th Nov 2019 4:21 PM

LARGE hailstones and strong winds are headed towards our region.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe storm warning for the Wide Bay and Burnett districts.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds and large hailstones over the next several hours across Monto, Childers, Biggenden and Gin Gin.
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise residents to:

  •     Move your car under cover or away from trees.
  •     Secure loose outdoor items.
  •     Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.
  •     Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.
  •     Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.
  •     Contact the SES on 132 500 for emergency assistance.

Warnings are also available through TV and radio broadcasts, the Bureau's website at www.bom.gov.au or call 1300 659 210.

