POWER OUTAGE: Hail, rain and wind hits region during storm

Amy Formosa
by

UPDATE:

ERGON Energy can confirm about 3000 households were without power into the early hours of Wednesday after a powerful storm swept through the region. 

Residents in Craignish, Dundowran, Dundowran Beach, Eli Waters, Pialba and Urraween were without power from about 10.40pm Tuesday to 1am Wednesday. 

Ergon crews were called after reports of a power outage which was caused by bamboo falling onto a line at Dundowran Beach. 

EARLIER: 

HAIL, rain, wild winds, lightening and thunder smashed the region on Tuesday night as a storm crossed the coast and headed east.

Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning yesterday afternoon as several systems headed across the region. .

Meteorologist Lauren Pattie said conditions were caused by a combination of an inland surface trough and a coastal trough along the coast.

Hail was reported in parts of the Fraser Coast.

On Facebook Carissa Lee Hansen said there was pea size hail near the hospital in Maryborough and Sallie Cook said they got hail in Booral.

According to the bureau 17.2mm was recorded in Maryborough and 44mm in Hervey Bay.

Meanwhile in Bundaberg BOM reported winds of up to 100km/h during the storm, which left more than 20,000 households without power and roads cut around the region.

Topics:  bureau of meteorology fcweather hail weather

Fraser Coast Chronicle

