Hailstorms set to smash southeast

Southeast Queensland residents have been told to prepare for more severe and damaging weather today.

After a weekend in which there were more than 80,000 lightning strikes across the southeast, the Bureau of Meteorology has predicted giant hailstones could hit the region as La Nina sets in for a summer of dangerous storms.

"On Tuesday and Wednesday, we are looking at a significant chance of severe thunderstorms for southeast Queensland, as well as other parts of eastern Queensland," forecaster James Thompson said.

"The storms are most likely to pick up through the afternoon on Tuesday from late morning, and into the evening."

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued when large hailstones of 2cm in diameter or greater, damaging wind gusts or heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding were likely.

The warning follows a destructive storm on Sunday that left an Ipswich man hospitalised with several serious injuries after a tree fell on him.

He suffered a fractured skull, eye socket and rib.

Meanwhile, Queensland farmers have welcomed the recent heavy downpours, but say they're not out of the woods yet, with some properties needing about 100-150mm of rain for their soil to even be wet enough to plant crops.

AgForce's water chair Kim Bremner said farmers were looking forward to the wet after a brutal last summer.

Sisters Kasey 8, and Jessica Hewitt, 10, play in the dam on their raspberry farm near Wamuran north of Brisbane, which received a much-needed 50mm from storms in the past few days. Picture: Lachie Millard

"We've had a couple of years since we've had any decent rain and particularly the beginning of last summer was horrendous, the lowest ever rainfalls we've ever seen between October and November," Mr Bremner said.

"We take the rain when we can get it because we never know when the next will be."

Queensland Farmers' Federation chief executive Georgina Davis warned that farmers needed to be ready for anything.

"With almost 70 per cent of Queensland drought-declared, many farmers will be welcoming rainfall associated with the development of La Niña in the Pacific Ocean and forecasted thunderstorms this week," Dr Davis said.

"Planning ahead is critical for disaster resilience and will ensure Queensland's farmers can get back to doing what they do best - producing world class food, fibre and ­foliage."

Parents Lindsay and Emma Hewitt run a raspberry farm in Wamuran and say that the past couple of years have been quite dry.

"We haven't a lot of rain at all, but we've had enough water to supply what raspberries we have had, so we've been pretty fortunate," Emma Hewitt said.

"Generally if all of Queensland can hopefully pick up a bit more rain as last year wasn't a good one for anyone really, especially in Western Queensland where they need a bit of rain," Mr Hewitt said.

HIGHEST FALLS IN 24 HOURS TO NOON YESTERDAY:

Camp Hill: 92mm

North Stradbroke Island: 70mm

Brighton: 56mm

Brisbane Airport: 56mm

Burbank: 50mm

Geebung: 42mm

Lytton: 40mm

Rochedale South: 38mm

Originally published as Hailstorms set to smash southeast