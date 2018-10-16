Hair donation to sick kids: 'My big brother would be proud'

AMY Notley saw first-hand the turmoil and heartache caused by a cancer diagnosis when her brother discovered he had an aggressive form of bowel cancer.

Josh Formosa passed away last year, just 11 days after his diagnosis - he was 35-years-old.

Hair donation - Donor Amy Notley before her hair gets the chop. Cody Fox

Now the Hervey Bay mother hopes she can help ease the hardship of a stranger battling cancer through the gift of her locks.

After growing her hair for more than two years, the brunette's locks will be made into wigs for children who have lost their hair due to medical conditions or cancer treatment.

The long-awaited awaited chop happened yesterday, with Torquay salon Headlines offering to do the deed for free.

"I'd heard about donating hair for wigs so little girls with cancer can live like normal children, and decided to keep growing my hair,” Amy said.

"After losing my brother, I was inspired to make a difference in the lives of others.

"My big brother would be proud,” Amy said.

She urged others with uncoloured hair to think about making a donation.

Her hair was donated to the charity Variety.