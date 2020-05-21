Menu
Headlines Hair and Beauty owner Joanne Walter has been busy with clients since the salon re-opened after being closed for three weeks.
News

Hairdressers go to great lengths to get back to business

by Margie Maccoll
21st May 2020 7:33 AM
HEADLINES Hair and Beauty has gone to great lengths to adapt its business to COVID-19 restrictions to meet the needs of its clients, keep all staff employed and ensure everyone's safety.

Salon owner Joanne Walter said despite all the changes put in place it has "quickly become the norm".

The salon shut for about a month from March 27 to April 20 while measures were put in place to deal with the coronavirus.

Ms Walter said before the shutdown clients and staff had become scared and confused.

"We didn't know what was going on. It was frightening," she said.

"None of us, including me, knew where we were going or what we could do."

She said the Australian Hairdressing Council had "been amazing" in providing advice and guidance to the business and the clients and staff were all feeling positive about the situation now.

Ms Walter said the salon moved out some chairs to provide more space to ensure people followed the 4sqm distance rule and put markers on the benches to help maintain social distancing.

Magazines have been taken away and clients were encouraged to bring in their own devices or books to use.

The salon has adopted the use of disposable towels and disposable cups and staff are following the recommended guidelines, which include thoroughly cleaning works-paces between each client.

"All staff have done the COVID-19 safety online training," she said.

"There's a lot of extra work going on."

Ms Walter said with fewer clients in the salon at any time they had extended their hours to accommodate them and reduced staff hours enabling everyone to keep working.

When the forced restrictions shut down all beauty treatments the salon gave their beauty therapist a role as a salon assistant to ensure she remained employed.

The beauty salon has now resumed operations with a few restrictions remaining.

Ms Walter said messages were sometimes confusing with restrictions differing in each state but everyone was beginning to relax.

"I'm very grateful to staff and clientele," she said. "Generally people are trying to do the right thing. I think we've been very lucky with COVID-19 in Hervey Bay. We've been very lucky to get through this."

Headlines Hair and Beauty is at Shops 1 & 2, cnr Esplanade & Bideford Street, Torquay. Phone 4125 4220.

(Articles contributed by Margie Maccoll have been supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.)

