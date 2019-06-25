Menu
PAINFUL CONCEAL: Zaviar Alexander Scott was found with a syringe concealed in his pants on May 31 at Tewantin.
Hairy situation: Cops find needle in a ball sack

Felicity Ripper
by
25th Jun 2019 1:56 PM
A MAN wincing in pain at a park, well-known for its drug use, has alerted police to the fact he was hiding an uncapped needle under his testicles.

When approached by police on May 31 at park in Tewantin, 24-year-old Zaviar Alexander Scott initially claimed he had nothing on him.

But his facial expressions said otherwise.

Defence lawyer Anna Smith said Scott panicked, and didn't think his plan through.

"He was in a car with some others, he was extremely intoxicated," she said.

"When the police pulled them over he panicked and grabbed the needle.

"(He) didn't know it was uncapped at the time clearly considering where he put the needle, in such precarious situation, I wouldn't have thought.

"He would have done himself more danger than any of the others."

Scott pleaded guilty to failing to take reasonable care in respect of a syringe.

Police prosecutor Allison Johnstone said the offence occurred while he was out on bail for grievous bodily harm.

Ms Smith said Scott had endured some hardship throughout his life but had "pulled himself together".

She said he had stayed of out of strife for three years, undergoing rehabilitation, before he was convicted for a drug offence in early 2019.

"And that sentence in 2019 was relatively harsh as well, at the beginning of this year, for a cannabis charge," she said.

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist asked Scott if he had liked being imprisoned in 2016.

"Are you trying to get back in there?" Mr Stjernqvist said. "Are you missing it?

"You're back into the drug scene."

Scott was fined $500 and the conviction was recorded.

