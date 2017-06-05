Halcro St Community Centre grows into a place to be

DIG IN: Gardening is one of many activities on offer to Fraser Coast seniors at the Halcro Street Community Centre.

IF you're bored or looking to make friends, drop into the Halcro Street Community Centre at Point Vernon and join in one of the group activities.

Activities include games, exercise with the Indoor Walking Group, have a cuppa and a chat at the Coffee and Chat Group or be a part of the Seniors Drama Group.

If you prefer to sing there is a Music Group or just be a part of the new social group who attend Z-Pac theatre productions.

There are also outdoor activities such as gardening.

The centre has information brochures on most services available and people to talk to if you need help in some way.

It is also the contact point for the Seniors Information Directory and The Emergency Medical Booklets.

So don't stay at home on your own, give the folks at the centre a call on 4194 2441 or drop in to the centre at 30 Halcro Street, Point Vernon to find out more.