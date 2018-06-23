Half-distance Hundy places sell out in eight hours

Hogs Breath Hervey Bay 100 - the white caps hit the water.

Hogs Breath Hervey Bay 100 - the white caps hit the water. Alistair Brightman

TRIATHLON: The newest event at the Hervey Bay 100 sold out in eight hours.

Entries to the 50, a half-distance triathlon comprised of 1km swim, 40km ride and 9km run, opened at 8am Friday.

At 4.30pm, organisers announced entries were full.

The 50 is the newest event in a packed weekend, which includes the Kingfisher Bay Resort Barge2Beach, Huntingdale Woods Super Saturday and the Beach House Hotel Hervey Bay 100.

Go to hb100.com.au for more information.