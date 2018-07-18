Half of Bay's new residential estate already sold out

Project marketing manager John Bone at the site of The Springs Hervey Bay.

MORE than 50 per cent of the land at Hervey Bay's premiere residential estate has already been sold, even as new lots are being developed.

The Springs Hervey Bay, located near Madsen Rd in Nikenbah, comprises hundreds of new residential lots ranging from 800-1000sqm.

At least 150 new lots will be developed over seven stages.

Stages 5a and 6a of the development, which involves the development of 25 new lots in the centre of the estate, have just been released.

Project marketing manager John Bone said the complex was designed to cater to family homes who were "looking for larger blocks of land.”

"These are better quality houses being built in this estate, and the main selling point is that it's only a 7-8 minute drive from the Esplanade to the beach,” Mr Bone said.

"Pre-sales for Stage 7 have already started, but more than half of the land has already been sold.”

The estate's location is only minutes from the Hervey Bay and St Stephens Hospitals, Stockland, Hervey Bay Airport and the Sport Precinct.

Rock retaining walls have also been erected around the site in preparation for the lot development.