Half of township turns up for Anzac Day ceremony

MC Alastair Martin with his daughter Sandra Streeter at the Poona Anzac Day Service of Remembrance.

BEFORE the sun had risen, half of Poona's population had gathered at the Anzac Day dawn service.

Master of ceremonies Alastair Martin said each year the service was growing in number.

"The town has got some interesting people - two residents in town, both their fathers were Rats of Tobruk and there's two residents in town who's respective fathers were on the Kokoda trail - we are full of odd-bods," he said.

"This year is very rich in historical anniversaries - 100th anniversary of World War One, Kokoda 75 years, Fall of Singapore 75 years, 75 years since Australia's greatest maritime loss."

Alastair quoted a song sung in the trenches of World War One at the service, "We are here because we want to be here, and we are here because we can be here".

He finished his last ceremonies with a quote from Pericle: "Remember that prosperity can be only for the free, and that freedom is the sure possession of those alone who have the courage to defend it."

Alastair will turn over the MC job to Peter Heit after holding the position since 2009.

More than 20 wreaths and tributes were laid at the Poona War Memorial by the community including community groups, veterans and servicemen, emergency services, schools and the public.

Grandmother Joann Fogerty of Brisbane brought her four-year-old grandson Kyran to lay a wreath.

"My mum and dad are from Poona - my dad was a Vietnam vet, and we have always done Anzac Day as a family.

"I am wearing my grandfather's medals and Kyran wore his great great great grandfather's medals."

Those who attended the service were treated to a toddy and a gunfire breakfast.