TOP SCORE: Hall of Fame coup for Bay museum

ALL SMILES: Brisbane visitors Emily, Lachlan and Renay Graham, have a chat with volunteer Lynette Andersen at the museum's Australia Day celebrations earlier this year. Jessica Lamb

THE Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum has cemented its place as one of the region's most-loved tourist attractions after being inducted into the Trip Advisor Hall of Fame recently.

Trip Advisor is the world's largest travel online platform, where millions of travellers place reviews on their holiday experiences every month - from accommodation, restaurants, airlines, cruises and tourist attractions.

Museum spokesman Brian Taylor said members were elated to have received exceptionally high assessment results, based on over 300 reviews from those who visited the Zephyr St attraction.

He said it was another feather in the cap of the volunteer-run attraction, which also recently received the highest score for Best of Queensland Experiences and a swag of local tourism and business awards in recent years.

"It is obvious that apart from being a multi-award winning tourism venue, we are also providing our visitors with a memorable and enjoyable experience," Mr Taylor said.

"The Trip Advisor reviews speak volumes as to what our visitors feel after visiting the Historical Village and Museum.

Visitors are often asked to be involved in hands-on demonstrations of corn shelling, treadling the wood lathe and making their own piece of rope using a 100-year-old machine.

Mr Taylor believes this is what sets the attraction apart from many others, and many of the reviewers agreed.

One Trip Advisor reviewer who visited in March described the museum as an "absolute gem".

"I visited the Hervey Bay Museum with my brother and sister-in-law, we spent a good couple of hours touring this absolute gem of a museum," the review read.

"Our tour guide was beyond fantastic and very knowledgeable on all the displays and history.

"I was lucky enough to be able to make my own souvenir using a 100-year-old machine it was great to be so involved. Will definitely visit again and recommend to all."

The Hervey Bay Historical Village and Museum boasts 21 historical buildings and is home to over 12,000 items.

The grounds are at 13 Zephyr St, Scarness.