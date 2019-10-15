Hall will floor it again after makeover

Maryborough City Hall reopens: (L) Kaye Suter and Tricia Wilkinson from Fraser Coast Calisthenics admire the new flooring.

Alistair Brightman

MARYBOROUGH'S oldest entertainment venue will continue to see more foot traffic after its latest makeover replacing the 84-year-old spotted gum floorboards.

Maryborough born and bred Jenny McLean attended the official re-opening of the Maryborough City Hall on Wednesday, October 9.

She said she would attend dances held in the hall.

"We used to come to balls here and I have been to many events held here.”

She said she last visited the hall during Maryborough's Open House.

"I saw it from upstairs and knew it was a sight to behold, Ms McLean said.

Ms McLean also shared the "special treat” with visitors.

"I wanted to show them the floor because I knew how beautiful it was.”

Ms McLean was one of dozens who attended the re-opening including community organisations who have used the hall for decades.

The Fraser Coast Callisthenics Club have been using the hall since their inception 30 years ago.

"Ever since we started we have always had our concerts here especially our mid year concerts and training weekends,” member Kay Suter said.

She said they held their competitions in the hall and those who attended their state championships always had high praises for the venue.

"In the early days this was the only venue with the space and the stage to hold our events,” Ms Suter said.

"We have have many special functions here including the club's 20th anniversary.”

She said with all her associations with the hall her daughter also was married there.

"It is a beautiful hall.”

This year was the first time in 15-odd years Maryborough Quotarians did not hold their annual Bookfest at the City Hall.

Even though the group was well supported at their event at the showgrounds they will be back at the hall for next year's event.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said while the initial project was focussed on replacing the floorboards, council extended it and also replaced the sub-floor framing and piers to ensure the longevity of the building.

He said it was necessary to fix sub-floor ventilation and drainage problems.

"Local engineers developed and installed a fan-forced ventilation system and improved the underfloor drainage to ensure the building will withstand many more floods,” Cr Sanderson said.

They also preserved some of its history with a section of the original sub-floor framing left intact for future generations to study the construction techniques used by the original builders.

Mayor George Seymour said he was very proud of the heritage listed building.

He said they had to deal with some major constraints during the renovations but the hall's best years were ahead of them.

Maryborough State High music teacher Mark Humbler had his first experience playing in the hall at the official opening.

The school performed at the celebrations.

He said they loved the opportunity to play on stage and look forward to many more gigs.

"It is very cool to be the first one to play in hall since the renovations,” band member Campbell Done said.

"I think it looks a lot nicer what they have done with it.”