Hallelujah! Region gets its best rainfall in months

WELCOMED DRIZZLE: Urangan locals Col Fletcher, Bob and Pamela Marsh welcomed the light rain during their walk yesterday. Alistair Brightman

OVERCAST and drizzling.

It's the type of weather the Fraser Coast region has not seen in months but, as forecasters promised, grey clouds yesterday delivered the goods.

Col Fletcher, Bob and Pamela March were equipped for the occasion as they brought umbrellas on their walk with the Hervey Bay Ramblers group.

Strolling along the Urangan Pier in rain coats, they were excited to see the drops pouring down. Hervey Bay received 14mm of rain yesterday between morning and 4pm, and Maryborough measured 16mm in the same period.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Lachlan Stoney said it was the first time in months the Fraser Coast had seen decent rainfall.

But it was a short lived victory with conditions predicted to return to sunny from today.

"This was definitely the best rainfall which we had on the horizon,” Mr Stoney said.

"There's a slight chance of coastal showers for Tuesday and Wednesday, but it won't be anything significant.”

The last time Hervey Bay and Maryborough received similar rainfall was in May.