HALLOWEEN: 91 places on the Fraser Coast to trick-or-treat

SPOOKTACULAR: There's over 90 Fraser Coast residents and businesses taking part in trick-or-treating this Halloween.

DUST off the cobwebs, get your costume sorted and get out and about on the Fraser Coast tomorrow night for a safe trick or treat experience this Halloween.

We have compiled a comprehensive list of places to take children on a trick or treat experience on October 31, with even a few extra events taking place over the weekend.

From pubs and clubs to Fraser Coast residents' who have decorated their home or taking part in Trick or Treating - it's all here.

For the big kids, there's even an adult's only disco taking place at the Old Sydney Tavern on Friday, November 1.

There are also several homes listed as being blue or teal, here's what that means:

Teal: Teal pumpkins are used to indicate that a house offers non-food treats for those with food allergies. Treats may include bubbles, bouncy balls, stickers and more.

Blue: The Blue Bucket project is to raise awareness of children on the autism spectrum.

The blue bucket indicates that the child has autism and may have a hard time asking for lollies.

There will be either teal or blue pumpkins or balloons outside the residence to indicate the above.

Hervey Bay businesses:

Halloween kid's night at the Kondari Hotel, Elizabeth St, Urangan, from 6-8pm. Prizes for best dressed and lots of Halloween-themed activities. Entry is free.

Halloween party at the Bay Central Tavern, Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba, 5pm to 8pm.

Celebrate Halloween with the team at the Tavern, with prizes for best dressed, a special themed menu options for the day, kid's activities and movies on the big screen. Entry is free.

Join in all the Spooktacular fun of a Halloween hunt at Pialba Place Shopping Centre near the playground, from 3-5pm. Join the free hunt and craft to receive your treat. Free face painting, craft activity and prize giveaways including best dressed.

Maryborough businesses:

Thursday, October 31, Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 at the Old Sydney Hotel, from 6pm to 8pm. All kids in costume will eat free. There's a host of games and activities to take part in, with lots of prizes and spooky desserts.

Friday, November 1:

Kids Halloween Disco at the Granville Motel and Tavern, from 7pm. There will be prizes for the best costume and presents for all the children. A live DJ will entertain. Bookings essential on 4121 3815.

Adults only Karaoke Halloween Party at the Old Sydney Tavern, from 9pm to 1am. Have a howling good time at the Halloween inspired adults only Karaoke Night. There will be some great prizes up for grabs for Best Dressed.

Saturday, November 2:

Pinbusters at the Maryborough Tenpin Bowl, Lot 2 Quarry Court, Maryborough, from 6pm to 8.30pm. Prizes for best dresses. $20 for a night of unlimited bowling.

Trick or Treat in Maryborough:

82 Pallas St, 5:30 till run out of lollies

211 Pallas St

292 Pallas St, 3-6pm, TEAL

309 Pallas St

210 Tooley St

132 Sussex St, ready at 5pm

43 North St

245 Cheapside St

662 Kent St

689 Kent St

608 Alice St, 6-9pm

45 John St, ready at 5pm

6 Matthies St, 6-8.30pm (next to gun range)

7 Cutlers Lane, 4-9pm, TEAL

21 Zante St

51 Fort St, TEAL

210 Fort St, 5:30pm

24 Fort Ln, 4pm, TEAL/BLUE

17 Roseneath St

7 Victory St

198 Ferry St

23 Unity St, TEAL

42 Adelaide Ln, 5-7pm

7 Ella St, 4-7pm

55 Richmond St, 4.30pm until lollies run out

75 Richmond St, 4:30pm, TEAL

2 Jaye CRT *caters to gluten free*

54 Campbell St

433 Lennox St, TEAL

194 The Hospital Cafe on Walker St, 4.30pm

10 Buckler St, 6-7.30pm

117 Woocoo Drive Oakhurst

80 Boys Ave, 5-6pm, TEAL

27 Jacaranda Ave Tinana, 5.30-9pm

9 Corbet Ln Tinana, TEAL *Harry Potter Themed*

28 Woongool Rd Tinana, 5-7pm

Mackay Drive Tinana

157 Banana St, Granville

139 Arnaud St, Granville

141 Arnaud St, Granville

59 Cardigan Street, Granville, after 6pm.

Trick or treat in Hervey Bay

13 Pear CRT, Nikenbah

24 Racheal St, Pt Vernon

19 Hyperno Rd, Pt Vernon, 4-6:30

8 Michelle Dr, Pt Vernon, 5pm start *haunted house*

57 Corser St, Pt Vernon

14 Galatea St, Pt Vernon

65 Birrabeen Ave, Pialba

78 Birrabeen Ave, Pialba, prizes for the best dresses under 16s, 7pm. TEAL

82 Birrabeen Ave, Pialba, TEAL

1/17 George St, Pialba

49 Romney St, Pialba

83 Snapper St, Kawungan

122 Snapper St, Kawungan

3 Andrea CRT, Kawungan

11 Bottlebrush St, Kawungan

11 Goroka St, Kawungan, 5pm

3 Westminster CRT, Kawungan

18 Haydn Dr, Kawungan

21 Royal Dr, Kawungan.

5/55 Truro St, Torquay

209 Torquay Terrace, Torquay

5 Rhys CRT Torquay, 6:30-7:30 treat bags, lollies on mailbox after that.

26 Lester Cresent, Torquay

791 River Heads Rd, walkthrough

11 Chantilly St, Urangan

Pulgul St, Urangan

28 Crystal CRT, Urangan, 3-7pm

24 Emerald Park Way, Urangan

41 Miller St, Urangan, from 6pm

324 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness

14 Boongala Way, Scarness

35 East St Scarness, 5.30-8.30pm

4 Wonga St Scarness, ready at 6pm

8 Masters CRT Urraween, starting 4pm, TEAL

64 Baxland Rd, Urraween

4 Palm Lodge Drive, Craignish

8 Thornbill Drive, Eli Waters, TEAL

10 Isis CRT, Eli Waters

40 Halcyon Dr Wondunna

38 Rosewood Ave, Wondunna

Conondale, CRT Torquay

Cedar Cres, Kawungan

Stay up-to-date with new and updated listing on the Fraser Coast Halloween Map Facebook page.