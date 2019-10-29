HALLOWEEN: 91 places on the Fraser Coast to trick-or-treat
DUST off the cobwebs, get your costume sorted and get out and about on the Fraser Coast tomorrow night for a safe trick or treat experience this Halloween.
We have compiled a comprehensive list of places to take children on a trick or treat experience on October 31, with even a few extra events taking place over the weekend.
From pubs and clubs to Fraser Coast residents' who have decorated their home or taking part in Trick or Treating - it's all here.
For the big kids, there's even an adult's only disco taking place at the Old Sydney Tavern on Friday, November 1.
There are also several homes listed as being blue or teal, here's what that means:
Teal: Teal pumpkins are used to indicate that a house offers non-food treats for those with food allergies. Treats may include bubbles, bouncy balls, stickers and more.
Blue: The Blue Bucket project is to raise awareness of children on the autism spectrum.
The blue bucket indicates that the child has autism and may have a hard time asking for lollies.
There will be either teal or blue pumpkins or balloons outside the residence to indicate the above.
Hervey Bay businesses:
- Halloween kid's night at the Kondari Hotel, Elizabeth St, Urangan, from 6-8pm. Prizes for best dressed and lots of Halloween-themed activities. Entry is free.
- Halloween party at the Bay Central Tavern, Boat Harbour Dr, Pialba, 5pm to 8pm.
- Celebrate Halloween with the team at the Tavern, with prizes for best dressed, a special themed menu options for the day, kid's activities and movies on the big screen. Entry is free.
- Join in all the Spooktacular fun of a Halloween hunt at Pialba Place Shopping Centre near the playground, from 3-5pm. Join the free hunt and craft to receive your treat. Free face painting, craft activity and prize giveaways including best dressed.
Maryborough businesses:
- Thursday, October 31, Friday, November 1 and Saturday, November 2 at the Old Sydney Hotel, from 6pm to 8pm. All kids in costume will eat free. There's a host of games and activities to take part in, with lots of prizes and spooky desserts.
Friday, November 1:
- Kids Halloween Disco at the Granville Motel and Tavern, from 7pm. There will be prizes for the best costume and presents for all the children. A live DJ will entertain. Bookings essential on 4121 3815.
- Adults only Karaoke Halloween Party at the Old Sydney Tavern, from 9pm to 1am. Have a howling good time at the Halloween inspired adults only Karaoke Night. There will be some great prizes up for grabs for Best Dressed.
Saturday, November 2:
- Pinbusters at the Maryborough Tenpin Bowl, Lot 2 Quarry Court, Maryborough, from 6pm to 8.30pm. Prizes for best dresses. $20 for a night of unlimited bowling.
Trick or Treat in Maryborough:
- 82 Pallas St, 5:30 till run out of lollies
- 211 Pallas St
- 292 Pallas St, 3-6pm, TEAL
- 309 Pallas St
- 210 Tooley St
- 132 Sussex St, ready at 5pm
- 43 North St
- 245 Cheapside St
- 662 Kent St
- 689 Kent St
- 608 Alice St, 6-9pm
- 45 John St, ready at 5pm
- 6 Matthies St, 6-8.30pm (next to gun range)
- 7 Cutlers Lane, 4-9pm, TEAL
- 21 Zante St
- 51 Fort St, TEAL
- 210 Fort St, 5:30pm
- 24 Fort Ln, 4pm, TEAL/BLUE
- 17 Roseneath St
- 7 Victory St
- 198 Ferry St
- 23 Unity St, TEAL
- 42 Adelaide Ln, 5-7pm
- 7 Ella St, 4-7pm
- 55 Richmond St, 4.30pm until lollies run out
- 75 Richmond St, 4:30pm, TEAL
- 2 Jaye CRT *caters to gluten free*
- 54 Campbell St
- 433 Lennox St, TEAL
- 194 The Hospital Cafe on Walker St, 4.30pm
- 10 Buckler St, 6-7.30pm
- 117 Woocoo Drive Oakhurst
- 80 Boys Ave, 5-6pm, TEAL
- 27 Jacaranda Ave Tinana, 5.30-9pm
- 9 Corbet Ln Tinana, TEAL *Harry Potter Themed*
- 28 Woongool Rd Tinana, 5-7pm
- Mackay Drive Tinana
- 157 Banana St, Granville
- 139 Arnaud St, Granville
- 141 Arnaud St, Granville
- 59 Cardigan Street, Granville, after 6pm.
Trick or treat in Hervey Bay
- 13 Pear CRT, Nikenbah
- 24 Racheal St, Pt Vernon
- 19 Hyperno Rd, Pt Vernon, 4-6:30
- 8 Michelle Dr, Pt Vernon, 5pm start *haunted house*
- 57 Corser St, Pt Vernon
- 14 Galatea St, Pt Vernon
- 65 Birrabeen Ave, Pialba
- 78 Birrabeen Ave, Pialba, prizes for the best dresses under 16s, 7pm. TEAL
- 82 Birrabeen Ave, Pialba, TEAL
- 1/17 George St, Pialba
- 49 Romney St, Pialba
- 83 Snapper St, Kawungan
- 122 Snapper St, Kawungan
- 3 Andrea CRT, Kawungan
- 11 Bottlebrush St, Kawungan
- 11 Goroka St, Kawungan, 5pm
- 3 Westminster CRT, Kawungan
- 18 Haydn Dr, Kawungan
- 21 Royal Dr, Kawungan.
- 5/55 Truro St, Torquay
- 209 Torquay Terrace, Torquay
- 5 Rhys CRT Torquay, 6:30-7:30 treat bags, lollies on mailbox after that.
- 26 Lester Cresent, Torquay
- 791 River Heads Rd, walkthrough
- 11 Chantilly St, Urangan
- Pulgul St, Urangan
- 28 Crystal CRT, Urangan, 3-7pm
- 24 Emerald Park Way, Urangan
- 41 Miller St, Urangan, from 6pm
- 324 Boat Harbour Drive, Scarness
- 14 Boongala Way, Scarness
- 35 East St Scarness, 5.30-8.30pm
- 4 Wonga St Scarness, ready at 6pm
- 8 Masters CRT Urraween, starting 4pm, TEAL
- 64 Baxland Rd, Urraween
- 4 Palm Lodge Drive, Craignish
- 8 Thornbill Drive, Eli Waters, TEAL
- 10 Isis CRT, Eli Waters
- 40 Halcyon Dr Wondunna
- 38 Rosewood Ave, Wondunna
- Conondale, CRT Torquay
- Cedar Cres, Kawungan
Stay up-to-date with new and updated listing on the Fraser Coast Halloween Map Facebook page.