HALLOWEEN: What you need to know before trick or treat

Fraser Coast Artslink Halloween party - (L) MJ Selmon with Kyle and Monique Jenner.
Amy Formosa
by

AS little zombies, ghosts and witches take to the streets alongside bigger monsters and mummies to celebrate Halloween, local police have shared tips to make it a safe one on the Fraser Coast.

Although Halloween continues to gain popularity in Australia, not everybody across the region celebrates and some may find a group of young vampires or skeletons on their doorstep very confronting.

Senior Constable Mel Ryan from the Maryborough Patrol Group said the main message from police was to show some respect for those who don't celebrate Halloween.

"Not everyone celebrates Halloween so those participating need to respect this,” Sen Const Ryan said.

We all love a good scare, but not when it comes to the safety of children, police are warning.

"We want people to celebrate the event but be safe while doing so, personal safety and security always comes first,” Sen Const Ryan said.

To make sure your Halloween doesn't become a nightmare, Trick or Treaters should:

1. Be accompanied by a mother or father monster at all times (or another responsible witch, ghost or vampire);

2. Walk, not run, between houses and stick to the footpath rather than the road. If you're wearing a dark costume consider investing in glow sticks so you're visible to motorists;

3. Consider joining your friends on your neighbourhood adventure - there is safety in numbers;

4. Never enter a stranger's house, even if they have invited you in after knocking on their door;

5. Motorists - be mindful number of children on the road - so take it easy.

6. As parents make sure your children are road savvy.

If Trick or Treaters are welcome at your home, CLICK HERE to download and print the poster.

If you do not wish to participate, CLICK HERE to download and print the poster.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

