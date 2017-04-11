29°
News

Hammer attacker gets 15 years for attempted murder

Jessica Grewal
| 11th Apr 2017 3:00 PM
RECOVERED: Gympie father Timothy Udris, who survived a hammer attack in June, 2014, outside Brisbane Supreme Court with his wife Emily.
RECOVERED: Gympie father Timothy Udris, who survived a hammer attack in June, 2014, outside Brisbane Supreme Court with his wife Emily. Jessica Grewal

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A MAN who made a "spontaneous decision to kill” a Gympie father with a hammer at a local drug den has been sentenced to 15 years in jail.

Glen Reginald Francis, 38, was previously found guilty by a jury of the attempted murder of Timothy Udris at an ice dealer's home at Monkland in June 2014.

Mr Udris was left to die on the lounge room floor and was eventually treated for skull fractures that had exposed part of his brain tissue.

This is the 10th time Francis has been sentenced to jail.

He has served sentences for burglary, drugs and dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.

The Gympie Times can also now reveal three others who helped cover up the brutal attack pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact last December.

Stevie-Lee O'Toole, who placed blood-soaked towels into the washing machine so police wouldn't see them, was sentenced to nine months in jail but allowed immediate parole.

Roslyn Lee Ann Marsh and Terry Maxwell McEwan, who failed to help Mr Udris as he lay bleeding on the floor, were both sentenced to 12 months in jail.

Because each had already spent more than two years behind bars awaiting their court dates, they were also released immediately.

Mr Udris previously told the court a chance meeting with McEwan in a Gympie shopping centre car park, where they discussed cooking meth, started the chain of events.

He said he agreed to drive McEwan and Francis to Hervey Bay to source garbage bags full of cold and flu tablets that would be needed for the cook.

He also claimed he was fearful the entire trip north. On the way, they were pulled over by Hervey Bay police and asked to produce identification.

The attack happened the following morning when they returned to Gympie and an argument broke out between Francis and Mr Udris

Defence barrister Harry Fong told the court on Tuesday it was unrealistic to believe his client intended to harm Mr Udris from the start because he would have known, when he was stopped by police, that he would be the first suspect.

Instead, he described the attack as a "spontaneous decision to kill”.

Francis was originally due to be sentenced immediately following his trial but the case was adjourned so a full medical report could be obtained.

Mr Fong had also queried whether it was fair for Mr Udris to claim the attack had condemned him and his wife to a life on government benefits when both were reliant on Centrelink payments beforehand.

However, an agreed victim impact statement tendered in court on Tuesday maintained the attack had significantly affected Mr Udris and his family.

In it, Mr Udris describes suffering from "extremely painful headaches” and often needing his wife's help to shower.

Justice John Byrne said Francis had left Udris "for dead” and shown no remorse for his actions.

He said while Francis may have felt "slighted” by comments Mr Udris had apparently made before the attack, nothing could excuse the "extreme, almost lethal level of violence” used.

Francis was declared a serious violent offender.

This means he must serve at least 80% of his sentence behind bars before he is eligible for parole.

More than 1000 days spent in pre-sentence custody were declared as time already served.

- ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  attempted murder glen reginald francis guilty verdict hammer attack roslyn lee ann marsh serious violent offender stevie-lee o'toole terry maxwell mcewan timothy udris

UPDATE: Navy ships confirmed in waters off Hervey Bay

UPDATE: Navy ships confirmed in waters off Hervey Bay

Two navy ships have been spotted doing exercises off the coast of Hervey Bay.

One-punch victim in a serious condition in ICU

Hervey Bay's Nick Rourke.

21-year-old Nick Rourke is described to be in a serious condition.

Organisational review to go to next council meeting

The CPEM report will likely be raised at the next council meeting.

The CPEM report might be discussed at the next meeting.

"Bull" shot after five hour chase in Bay actually a weaner

FILE IMAGE

The $1200 steer was just weeks away from entering its first show.

Local Partners

You can jump on unlimited rides for six hours at fundraiser

Marcus' Legacy Family Fun Day is on April 22 at Seafront Oval.

Maryborough's iconic CBD party is coming to Hervey Bay

Hoping for a Hervey Bay street party are Zeannen Mac and Dylan Fryer from Planet 72 Icecreamery.

"It could be called something like Eat by the Beach."

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Parkinson's stall to give sufferers a voice

Jaimie de Salis and Barry Vincent will host a World Parkinson's Day stall at Stockland Shopping Centre on Tuesday, April 11.

There is help for Parkinson's sufferers

Splendour in the Grass line-up excites

Crowd at Splendour in the Grass 2016. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Tickets go on sale at 9am today.

Original red Power Ranger praises new Aussie star

AUSTIN St John is returning to our shores next week to greet fans at Supanova.

MOVIE REVIEW: Anne Hathaway embraces her inner monster

Anne Hathaway in a scene from the movie Colossal.

Colossal is an oddly appealing tale of errant girl power.

Quantum leap for Samsung's new QLED range

The new Samsung QLED range, Q9 version.

Samsung's new range of televisions proves bigger can be better

Married At First Sight: Sean has 'found new love'

Susan and Sean seem like the perfect couple on Married At First Sight.

Has Married At First Sight’s “horseman” Sean Hollands found love?

First look at Thor: Ragnarok

Chris Hemsworth in a scene from the movie Thor: Ragnarok.

THOR and The Hulk face off gladiator-style in teaser trailer.

A return to the dance studio

Thomas Lacey, Dena Kaplan and Keiynan Lonsdale in a scene from the movie Dance Academy: The Movie.

Aussie film maker returns to his roots after US success

The Big Apple is bitten: New York 2140

book review cover

It's 2140 and New York really isn't the place it used to be

Crazy good location

19 Mckean Road, Scarness 4655

House 2 1 1 Auction in...

One street behind best beach in Hervey Bay. 830 sqm (approx.) 24m (approx.) frontage. Run down low set Queenslander divided to 2 flats. High Density Residential...

Breathtaking Waterfront Views

52 Francis Avenue, Booral 4655

House 3 3 1 Auction in...

A unique property with 180degree views of Fraser Island and the Sandy Straits, mud crabs and oysters on your doorstep. There is a natural boat ramp and two of the...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

UNDER DIRECT and FINAL INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL.

12 Parraweena Ct, Point Vernon 4655

House 6 2 4 Auction in...

This incredible home boasts the ultimate in family living: Two separate dwellings on a large 1811m2 allotment with sub-division potential subject TCA There are six...

ALL OFFERS CONSIDERED

152 Honeyeater Drive, Walligan 4655

House 5 3 4 Auction in...

VENDOR WANTS IT . SOLD Amazing large 5 bedroom home cleverly positioned on this 5 acre allotment ready for a family seeking a rural lifestyle. MUST BE...

A Grade Location Inspect Today!

2/378 Esplanade, Scarness 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Superbly presented three bedroom home - master has an ensuite plus family bathroom and separate toilet. Each bedroom and the living area is individually air...

The Right Address

14 Neisler Court, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Stylish four bedroom home located in a quiet cul-de-sac. Recently renovated to a high standard, the main bedroom boasts a tiled walk in robe and a large spa bath...

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

Affordable Family Home Ideal for Investors and Renovators

22 Nullor Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 1 1 Auction in...

3 bedrooms, main with W.I.R and 2 way bathroom Separate lounge with combined dining and kitchen Good condition and Great location Why pay rent? Inspect today!

Lifestyle with ocean views!

1/235 Esplanade, Pialba 4655

Unit 3 2 2 Auction in...

On the esplanade with Ocean views Spacious 3 bedroom,2 bathroom townhouse Swimming pool,lovely gardens,backyard in a security gated complex, This unit is the...

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!