Crime

Hammer, tomahawk allegedly used in Bay hold-up

Carlie Walker
by
9th Mar 2020 11:25 AM
A TOMAHAWK and a hammer were allegedly used in an armed hold-up at an Urangan takeaway shop on the weekend.

The incident happened about 1.15pm on March 7 when the two alleged offenders entered Anny's Takeaway on Elizabeth St, Sergeant Damien Corsan said.

The two allegedly demanded money from the cash register and took a small amount of cash.

Sgt Corsan said the alleged offenders left the premises by the back door.

"They were located by police walking along Bayrise Drive in Urangan," he said.

"There was a short chase and they were arrested and restrained with the assistance of the Hervey Bay dog squad."

Two teenage boys aged 15 and 16 faced Hervey Bay Children's Court on Monday morning.

They were released on bail with strict conditions and will reappear before the court at a later date.

