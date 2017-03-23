29°
News

Hammer-wielding skull crusher guilty of attempted murder

Jessica Grewal | 23rd Mar 2017 5:31 AM
RECOVERED: Gympie father Timothy Udris, who survived a hammer attack in June, 2014, outside Brisbane Supreme Court with his wife Emily.
RECOVERED: Gympie father Timothy Udris, who survived a hammer attack in June, 2014, outside Brisbane Supreme Court with his wife Emily. Jessica Grewal

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A GYMPIE man who savagely attacked a father with a hammer to the point where his brain was left exposed has been found guilty of attempted murder.

Glen Reginald Francis, 38, dealt a skull crushing blow to Timothy Udris at a Monkland home in June 2014.

The pair had just returned from a trip to Hervey Bay where they and local drug dealer Terry McEwan hoped to source a "garbage bag full” of cold and flu tablets for a methamphetamine cook.

They were unsuccessful and by the time they arrived back in Gympie, tensions had reached boiling point.

The three-day trial heard Francis accused Mr Udris of "running (his) name around town” and yelled "you're dead” before repeatedly punching his victim as he sat on a couch.

When Mr Udris, an experienced mixed martial arts fighter, laughed at Francis, he became visibly infuriated and called out to a friend to pass him a hammer.

Francis struck Mr Udris in the head, causing his skull to shatter like a "boiled egg” and tearing through his brain lining.

Francis initially pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm.

The plea was rejected by Crown Prosecutor Jacob Robson who said the fact that Francis fled the scene without offering any assistance to his victim was proof he "wished him dead”.

It took the jury just three hours to reach their verdict. A previous trial ended with a hung jury.

Francis's adopted mother, respected Aboriginal elder Lillian Burke, wept as details of his childhood were read out.

The court heard Ms Burke, who works with Cooloola Aboriginal Services and other community organisations throughout the Wide Bay, came across Francis when he was a troubled 12-year-old, living off the streets in Western Australia.

Ms Burke was visiting her family at the time and brought Francis back to Queensland where she raised him as her own son.

But the court heard that despite Ms Burke's best efforts, Francis had "consistently and persistently re-offended” and nine stints in jail had not been enough to encourage him to "reconsider his lifestyle'.

Francis was to be sentenced on Wednesday but Justice John Byrne said while it was clear Mr Udris was lucky to be alive, there was no clear medical evidence about how the attack had impacted his life.

He was sceptical of claims the attack had condemned both Mr Udris and his wife Emily, who was now his carer, to raising their children solely on government benefits when both were already reliant on Centrelink payments before.

He said there was also evidence Mr Udris had received serious injuries in two car accidents long before the attack.

Sentencing was adjourned so a full medical report could be prepared.

- ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  attempted murder glen reginald francis guilty verdict timothy udris

Man's body found on Saltwater Creek Rd

Man's body found on Saltwater Creek Rd

A BODY of a man has been found on Saltwater Creek Road in Maryborough.

Bay bodybuilder takes stage at Schwarzenegger's comp

Hervey Bay bodybuilder Cameron Colhoun working out at the gym.

He went to Melbourne, and now he's back.

How water taxi service to Fraser Island will boost tourism

A water taxi to Fraser Island's Kingfisher Bay will now depart from the marina every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The service was in demand from many customers.

Bay businessman caught driving 5 times the legal limit

BUSTED: He drank six schooners of beer and five bourbon and cokes before driving.

The man was fined and lost his licence.

Local Partners

Celebrate diversity today through Harmony Day

The lights at Maryborough Town Hall and Hervey Bay Esplanade will go orange to mark the occasion.

A Fraser Coast iconic health facility turns 130 this year

MARYBOROUGH HOSPITAL ANNIVERSARY: This is a photo of hospital staff in 1906. Credit: Maryborough, Wide Bay and Burnett Historical Society

It will be marked with a family fun day.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

A SPOONFUL OF BUTTER. Helen Jones and Vicki Barrett take time out to enjoy some homemade butter on a biscuit from Jill Harvey at Sunday's Pioneer Day at the Brooweena Museum. Photo Erica Murree / Central & North Burnett Times

From St Patrick's Day celebrations to Pioneer festivals.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Morgan Evans opens up about his CMC love story

SINGER returns from Nashville to host tonight's CMC Music Awards, which he co-hosted last year with his now fiance Kelsea Ballerini.

What's on the big screen this week

OLD TALE: Emma Watson brings to life the character of Belle in Beauty and the Beast.

DISNEY'S remake of Beauty and the Beast opens to rave reviews.

MKR recap: Josh and Amy figure out how to get along

Josh and Amy have figured out how to get along and cook well. Stay away from each other.

THEY’RE the couple we love to hate, but something changed tonight.

Mariah’s making a movie we probably don’t need

Mariah Carey and her dog Jack are prepping for a Christmas movie.

Mariah Carey is making animated movie ready for Christmas.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

MOVIE REVIEW: Disney remake a beauty-ful story

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

Emma Watson stars as Belle in classic tale of finding unlikely love

MOVIE REVIEW: Peppa Pig's Aussie adventure will delight fans

A scene from My First Cinema Experience: Peppa Pig's Australian Holiday.

Peppa visits Uluru and the Great Barrier Reef in feature film debut

Under Direct Instructions to sell.

1 Chelsea Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $399,000

4 Bedrooms En suite off Main Large living areas Side Access 699m2 Block This will not last- Phone Today

WILL NOT LAST - GREAT LOCATION

7 West Street, Torquay 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

3 Bedrooms Garden Shed 607m2 block Central location Loads of Potential BOOK AN INSPECTION TODAY

Central to Everything!

14 Haydn Drive, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Close to everything parks, shops, TAFE and hospitals 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, ensuite and WIR in main, Built-ins to other bedrooms, ceiling fans Open plan...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 $475,000

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

UNDER MARKET VALUE!!!

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $405,000

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

PRICED TO SELL

2/12 Richard Charles Drive, Kawungan 4655

Unit 3 2 2 $325,000

3x Bedrooms Main with en-suite and Walk in robe Study nook Open plan living Stone bench-tops Double lock up garage Book and inspection today.

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 $495,000

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

When Position Counts

23 Arlington Ct, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 Auction, In...

This beautifully presented 4 bedroom brick and tile home. Ensuite and walk in robe to main bedroom. Single lock up garage Entertainment area Good side access.

IMPRESSIVE VILLA SO CLOSE TO THE BEACH

33/33 Elizabeth Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 2 2 1 Auction in...

Great opportunity to own this impressive Villa situated in the La-Grange Resort. Being offered fully furnished in a resort showing strong returns, this purchase...

DESIGNED FOR LEISURE

170/230 Pulgul Street, Urangan 4655

Unit 3 2 1 Auction in...

Gated resort style complex Pool, tennis court and gymnasium 3 bedrooms with built-ins Main bedroom with walk-in robe and ensuite Open plan living Well equipped...

Couple ditch Springfield for $350 million rural lifestyle

Sales consultant Rachel Hargreaves (left) of Oliver Hume Waterlea at Wallon with new land owner Rebecca Mallett.

“To purchase a block the same size would be double the price here"

What the rates rise means for home owners

It's still a good time to buy.

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!