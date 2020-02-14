Menu
Hervey Bay Helpers Group – (L) Esther King and Nicola Manion. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Hampers feed families in need

Stuart Fast
14th Feb 2020 4:30 PM
HERVEY BAY Helpers is a Facebook group aimed at helping the community through donation hampers.

The group started in 2017, operating similarly to a buy swap sell site, but instead of money they accept pantry items that go towards helping locals in need.

Hervey Bay Helpers admin Nicola Manion said she wanted to help people and the group was willing to assist any family or person with the goal of benefiting their lives.

She said the food items ­received went to families in need, as a full hamper could feed a family for a week.

Ms Manion said they were hesitant about accepting meat products, as the group did not have the ­facilities to store such items, and suggested items such as canned tuna and pasta ­sauces as they could be used to make meals without meat.

Ms Manion said the group had prepared back-to-school book packs for families in need.

The group was currently looking for a local cafe or bakery to donate uneaten stock and Ms Manion said the group preferred bakery bread as it lasted longer.

Ms Manion said she had met so many good people while participating in the Hervey Bay Helpers and ­encouraged people pitch in and help continue the group’s good work.

hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle

