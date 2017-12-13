Hampers to overflow with Christmas treats

Victory Church pastor Yuan Miller is proud of his congregation and local businesses who gave their money towards the free Christmas hamper which will be given with the purchase of a $30 food hamper.

Victory Church pastor Yuan Miller is proud of his congregation and local businesses who gave their money towards the free Christmas hamper which will be given with the purchase of a $30 food hamper. Boni Holmes

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

VICTORY Church members are doing what they can to ensure those in the community don't struggle over the festive season.

Pastor Yuan Miller said the church was still offering a free Christmas hamper but it would be given with the purchase of their $30 food hamper.

"I am so proud of the church - it is church members and a couple of community members who have given themselves to make this happen," Pastor Yuan said.

"We have literally raised money to give away - given our personal money.

"I stood up to the church Sunday just gone and said lets give to people in need and so our congregation gave what they can. I know of pensioners who gave $50 and families who gave $100."

Victory Church offers free Christmas hamper with every $30 food hamper.: Pastor Yuan Miller is proud of his congregation for their giving towards the free Christmas hampers.

The pastor said the church just couldn't afford it financially to do the free food giveaway this year.

He said he also noticed that last year some people would double-dip or go through the line twice.

"Some people drove to Gympie to get the free food and then drive up to Maryborough and go through again," Pastor Yuan said.

"This way we are still looking after people - if you can put aside $30 and buy our hamper, they will get that plus even more.

"So no one can dud the system and if you want to buy it twice you can but they won't need to because there will be so much food in the hampers.

"I see this as a positive as it eliminates it going to greedy people and not needy people - that's what we are hoping for.

"You are getting a lot of food - with this hamper you will get a lovely Christmas."

Pastor Yuan said it was a big team effort between Gympie and Maryborough.

Congregation members have put thousands of dollars towards pallets of sparkling water, fruit mince pies, pudding, custard and Christmas cakes.

With every $30 food hamper there will be a little red bag full of Christmas treats and a personal hand-written message from a church member.

The hamper team have been flat out since deciding to offer the free extra Christmas hamper two weeks ago.

Members have shopped at local supermarkets spending thousands and shed manager Tim Winnington is up from 2am most mornings.

"We have only been stocking up for the extra Christmas hampers over the last two weeks," Pastor Yuan said.

"It is only so last minute because so many people were asking about the giveaway.

"The beauty about the story is we weren't going to do anything but as a church we were thinking what can we do and on Sunday we stood round as people just offered up how much they could give.

"I am inspired that members of the church are literally giving to our community.

"We are doing this for the community, for God."

The $30 food hampers have plenty of food for school lunches, meals, snacks and treats.

Pastor Yuan said eighty per cent of their fruit and veg is local.

"We try to keep everything local and everything in here is usable, practicable with 15 different fruit and veges, fridge and freezer pack, milk and bread and more.

"Basically we are going to empty the place just like the free food giveaway except it will be pre-packed.

"People will be getting plenty - they will get a lot of food for $30 - this will get them through the holidays.

"It is very special when people are giving to strangers - that's the Christmas story."

DETAILS

The Victory Church, corner of Saltwater Creek and Fazio Rds, Maryborough will offer a free Christmas hamper with their $30 hamper from 4-6pm Tuesday, December 19 to Friday, December 22.

The hamper shed will be shut from December 22 to January 16.

Visit the church's Facebook page.