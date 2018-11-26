GALLERY: Hancey crowned as slick track causes chaos

ROLLING: Junior Sedans New Stars driver Brodie Hollyman gets turned around and then rolls at Maryborough Speedway.

ROLLING: Junior Sedans New Stars driver Brodie Hollyman gets turned around and then rolls at Maryborough Speedway. Alistair Brightman

A SLICK track washed away any hope of new record lap times but it made for an action-packed evening of racing at Maryborough Speedway.

The track promised to be a fast one for the huge contingent of junior sedans as well as the small but quality field of V8 Dirt Modifieds in the King of the Ring, but an issue with the water truck meant it was much more slick than expected.

That was not enough to stop the man Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller considered the form driver in Australia, as Sunshine Coast driver Klinton Hancey stormed to another win.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Hancey holds most state and national modlites titles after a phenomenal 2017-18 season, and is a relatively new face in the V8 Dirt Modifieds field.

"Hancey had a big night, Ashleigh (Moller) had her first night in the new car and it was one of her best drives," he said. "Josh Harm is always up there in productions, same with Kurtis Peall in the juniors."

While Hancey romped to victory in the tenth running of the King of the Ring, the junior sedans was the class to watch.

A field of 35 drivers, split into new and top stars categories, used the meet as extra practice ahead of the national titles, which will be held at Maryborough on January 11-14.

They will have another chance to practice when the Junior Sedans Silver Crown comes to town on December 29-30.

Moller said the club would not implement a cap on drivers, so expect a high-quality, fast field of junior drivers as they finalise their cars for the Australian Championship.