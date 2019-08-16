Menu
REPEAT SUCCESS: Lachlan Hancock defends his Mayrborough Golf Club championship. Brendan Bowers
Hancock defends title as Maryborough Golf Club Champion

BRENDAN BOWERS
16th Aug 2019 8:11 AM
GOLF: Lachlan Hancock has defended his title as Maryborough Golf Club champion.

Despite trailing Andy Eaves by three shots after the third round, Lachlan held his nerve and overtook Eaves for the lead.

Hancock won by four shots with four steady, but not spectacular, rounds of 70, 71, 73 and 73.

"It's not often that we have a come from behind win in the last round,' said club Captain, Paul Mathiesen.

Craig Backer took out A-grade net and the Seniors Championship.

In B-grade, Ben Sommerfeld struggled in the final round but managed to hold out veteran Neil Smith to win by one shot.

Smith returned the favour in the net competition, winning by two shots.

Jay Steffen led from start to finish in the C-grade, winning both gross and net for the 'lefties' in the club.

Ladies Champion, Rose Sauer, led from start to finish and always had a comfortable lead over the rest of the field.

Young gun, Aimee Garland, took home the net trophy and Junior Champion.

After a slow start, Julie Bell was crowned B-grade champion, winning both gross and net.

Liz Blake the women's C-grade championship with Chris O'Connor coming a close second.

The biggest cheer of the afternoon was reserved for Tony Van Lathum as he chipped in from the bunker for a birdie on the the 18th green.

