Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Maryborough Golf Club Championships - Lachlan Hancock leads after the first round.
Maryborough Golf Club Championships - Lachlan Hancock leads after the first round. Alistair Brightman
Golf

Hancock leads after first round of M'boro Club Championship

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
30th Jul 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOLF: After the first round of the Maryborough Golf Club Championships, defending champion Lachlan Hancock, holds a one shot lead over Tim Ashford, Andy Eaves and Tony Van Lathum.

The course is in great condition for the event and the number of sub-par net scores show the players are enjoying the conditions.

Jeff Milburn on 65 leads A grade net from Tony Van Lathum and James Maniskas, both on 67.

Two shots further back are Craig Backer and Diarmid Chappell with net scores of 69.

In B grade Daryn Ward and Darren Petersen both had 80 off the stick to be tied for the gross lead with 65 and 67 net scores.

Lloyd Roberts shot 81 for his first round gross.

Jay Steffen leads C grade with 86 gross with Cameron Casey one shot behind.

The positions are reversed in the net with Cameron leading with a 67 net to Jay's 68.

Rose Sauer is in the lead for the ladies' championship after shooting an 85.

Lyn Willoughby is two shots behind on 87.

Wendy Mathiesen is a further shot back on 88 but she leads in the net event with 71.

Ladies Co-ordinator, Ann Eastwell, leads B grade on 96.

Julie Bell and Joan Melksham are three shots back on 99.

All three are tied with their net scores.

C grade ladies are trialling a stableford competition for the championships to increase participation. Coral Baxter, Liz Blake and Jill Cooper are all tied on 31 points.

fc sport golf local sport maryborough golf maryborough golf club
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Drivers left stranded after Fraser Island lake overflows

    premium_icon Drivers left stranded after Fraser Island lake overflows

    News Water pouring out of an inland lake on Fraser Island toward the beach has left drivers stranded on either side.

    Last turn of the snag for sausage sizzlers

    premium_icon Last turn of the snag for sausage sizzlers

    News It gave the senior group a sense of purpose

    10 jobs you can apply for now on the Fraser Coast

    premium_icon 10 jobs you can apply for now on the Fraser Coast

    News Several vacancies open now for immediate start

    Learning and lifting spirits

    premium_icon Learning and lifting spirits

    Community Roz Tufrey loves her job