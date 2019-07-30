Hancock leads after first round of M'boro Club Championship

Maryborough Golf Club Championships - Lachlan Hancock leads after the first round.

Alistair Brightman

GOLF: After the first round of the Maryborough Golf Club Championships, defending champion Lachlan Hancock, holds a one shot lead over Tim Ashford, Andy Eaves and Tony Van Lathum.

The course is in great condition for the event and the number of sub-par net scores show the players are enjoying the conditions.

Jeff Milburn on 65 leads A grade net from Tony Van Lathum and James Maniskas, both on 67.

Two shots further back are Craig Backer and Diarmid Chappell with net scores of 69.

In B grade Daryn Ward and Darren Petersen both had 80 off the stick to be tied for the gross lead with 65 and 67 net scores.

Lloyd Roberts shot 81 for his first round gross.

Jay Steffen leads C grade with 86 gross with Cameron Casey one shot behind.

The positions are reversed in the net with Cameron leading with a 67 net to Jay's 68.

Rose Sauer is in the lead for the ladies' championship after shooting an 85.

Lyn Willoughby is two shots behind on 87.

Wendy Mathiesen is a further shot back on 88 but she leads in the net event with 71.

Ladies Co-ordinator, Ann Eastwell, leads B grade on 96.

Julie Bell and Joan Melksham are three shots back on 99.

All three are tied with their net scores.

C grade ladies are trialling a stableford competition for the championships to increase participation. Coral Baxter, Liz Blake and Jill Cooper are all tied on 31 points.