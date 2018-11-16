FESTIVE FAIR: Here's a crafty way to fill a stocking

GOOD YARN: Lyn Dilworth will be selling and making crocheted Pokemon and golliwogs at the Hervey Bay Crafter's Christmas Craft Fair.

GOOD YARN: Lyn Dilworth will be selling and making crocheted Pokemon and golliwogs at the Hervey Bay Crafter's Christmas Craft Fair.

THERE is no better way to prepare for the festive season than by heading to the Hervey Bay Crafters Christmas Craft Fair this weekend.

It's a place where you will find affordable stocking fillers, table settings, decorations, preserves and jams for your Christmas lunch and hand made cards and gifts - all made by the Hervey Bay artisans.

Sheila Dilworth is one of many members who has shared her passion for arts and crafts with the Fraser Coast community through the event, which started over 20 years ago.

She loves seeing the joy on peoples faces when they first walk into Harvey House at the RSL and see just what's on offer.

"When the customers come in and see all the stalls you can see them smile ... they really go 'oh wow' because there is such a great variety of things there to buy," Sheila said.

"Every single stall is different and nobody treads on anybody's toes at all - they are all one-off.

"Everything is so different to what you can buy in the shops."

New to this year's fair is handmade creams and lotions and a stall with crocheted Pokemon bears and golliwogs made by Shelia's daughter Lyn.

"These will all be especially popular at Christmas," she said.

"There will be teddy bears, furry animals and all sorts of lovely toys for Christmas.

"There will be beautiful bags and of course we always have our Aboriginal art."

The price will vary from $1 to $100.

There are some top raffles up for grabs during the two-day event, with proceeds going to Meals on Wheels Fraser Community.

If you buy anything from any stall, you will also get an entry into the costumer prize draw.

The event will be held at the Hervey Bay RSL in Harvey House.

Doors open on Saturday, November 17 from 9.30am-3pm and Sunday, November 18 from 9.30am-3pm.

Entry is free.