Hanging up hat after 40 years in blue

THANKS: Senior Sergeant Dan Willett was awarded with the QPSM 40 Year Clasp on Thursday.

THANKS: Senior Sergeant Dan Willett was awarded with the QPSM 40 Year Clasp on Thursday. Alistair Brightman

FORMER Officer in Charge of Hervey Bay Police Senior Sergeant Dan Willett has quite literally seen it all.

Snr Sgt Willett was awarded with his 40 year service clasp for diligent service at the Queensland Police award ceremony at Hervey Bay PCYC on Thursday.

And after spending more time in his life in the police force than out of it, Snr Sgt Willett is preparing to hang up his hat as he has been on pre-retirement leave since September 2016.

Snr Sgt Willett said he was humbled to reach the important milestone. "I am quite honoured to have been in the Queensland Police force for 40 years and the last 13 of those as the officer in charge at Hervey Bay,” he said. "I have been a police officer for more than most police officers have been alive.”

"It is a great career and excellent opportunities.”

Joining the force at age 18 after graduating year 12 in 1977, the last four decades has seen him work as a general duties officer across the state.

The 58-year-old's name is known in stations from Ipswich to the Gold Coast, Brisbane city to Miles and event in central Queensland's Alpha.

Snr Sgt Willett said being able to work in great communities was a highlight and also the support of his wife Ann for the last 24 years.

"Highlights of my career include working in Tiaro for five years as a Sergeant and the Hervey Bay for the last 13 years which is a milestone for an officer in charge of any large station,” he said.

"Another significant highlight is the last 20 years as a qualified police negotiator.

"This field was a huge interest for me in resolving situations like suicide interventions or siege situations.

"I work with a great team of people in that field and throughout Queensland.

"The Hervey Bay community has been fantastic and the opportunity to work here and Hervey Bay itself has been memorable.”