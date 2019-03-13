Menu
FRIEND IN NEED: Hank has a zest for life that is contagious.
Hank's ready for a fun family life

Boni Holmes
by
13th Mar 2019 6:54 AM
MEET Hank, the Maryborough and District Animal Refuge's latest big ball of furry fun.

Hank came to the refuge in early February and has unfortunately had next to no-one show any interest in him.

"We think this is due to his size and breed," refuge manager Blair Harris said.

Hank is nine month old wolfhound cross.

"We believe he is quite a good looking, photogenic chap and we would love him to find his forever home as soon as possible.

"Due to Hank's size, we would love to see him off to a home on a farm or on acreage where he could goof around and run to his heart's content."

Blair said they didn't want him sitting in their pens any longer than he had to.

"Hank has a zest for life that is contagious. He is a very lovable guy and loves cuddles and treats.

"He would be best suited to a home without young children as he doesn't realise that he isn't a tiny puppy any more."

Hank will need a firm master who is willing to spend a bit of time with him, teaching him the ropes on all things obedience and manners.

"We know that once he understands what is expected of him, he will be a very loving and loyal companion."

If you think you can offer Hank the home he desires, contact the refuge; they would love to introduce you.

Hank's adoption fee is $315. He is de-sexed, vaccinated, micro-chipped, up to date with flea and worming and also comes with free local council registration until August.

For details, visit 765 Kent Street (behind the cemetery), maryboroughand districtanimalrefuge.com or phone 41231712.

