Hannah honoured as best, now targets college system

VOLLEYBALL: Her introduction to volleyball came through an older sister, but a decade-long love for the sport could take Hannah Karrasch to the United States.

Karrasch, 17, was last week named the first winner of the Fraser Coast's female athlete of the year award.

The Year 12 Aldridge State High School as selected in the school's volleyball excellence program when she first attended the school, and has developed into one of the state's exciting prospects.

"I loved training and I love playing. Other sports, training was more of an effort, but with volleyball I really enjoyed how fun it was, the teamwork and friendships,” Karrasch said.

"It's a lot of drill work and working on those individual skills. within the game, then putting them together in game situations. Controlled drills where you dig, or you're hitting, then building them up.”

When Karrasch was first selected for Queensland, it was an experience that not only opened her eyes, but reinforced how hard she would have to work to keep her maroon jersey.

"I remember that first training session when I was playing with some of the older girls. They were really, really good, and it was a real motivator to play better,” Karrasch said.

"It was amazing. I'd never expected to get that far with volleyball but when I was selected for my state it was a moment of 'wow, I can do something with this'.”

She has represented Queensland five times, and worn the green and gold of Australia three times in Thailand, China and Vietnam.

She was part of one of the first Australian teams to beat Iran, a global powerhouse, at Vietnam earlier this year.

"It was one of the first times we've beaten Iran in a very long time, but seeing the talent of all of these other countries who are the next level, it was unbelievable,” she said.

Karrasch has played her last volleyball game for Aldridge State High School, and now her sights are set on the United States' college system.

She had made highlight videos and sent them to coaches at colleges across the country.

"It's quite scary that, I've never been to America, but I could end up living there for four years, a place I've never been and away from my parents and family,” she said.

"I've heard back from a couple of universities but they're in their preseason at the moment. Hopefully they'll soon be looking at recruits for next season. It doesn't start until August so it could come by May.”