Hansen considers entering race for deputy mayor

Matthew McInerney
| 27th Mar 2017 5:00 AM
Fraser Coast Regional Council - (L) Cr. James Hansen and Cr. Rolf Light. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast Regional Council - (L) Cr. James Hansen and Cr. Rolf Light. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle Alistair Brightman

A DECADE of experience as a councillor is one reason why James Hansen believes he should be considered an option for the region's next deputy mayor.

The Division 1 representative is yet to fully commit to a decision about his candidacy, but said he had strongly considered a third tilt at the position.

He was unsuccessful in 2012 and 2014.

"I certainly had support but it was secret ballots back then so I don't know how many voted,” Mr Hansen said.

Under the Local Government Act, the position of deputy mayor must be declared vacant at least two weeks before the vote takes place.

The Fraser Coast Regional Council votes on a new candidate for the position every year.

Current deputy mayor George Seymour and Division 8 representative Denis Chapman have already declared they will contest the vote.

Mr Hansen said his position as the longest-serving councillor on the current council, and the only current councillor with pre-amalgamation experience added weight to his candidacy.

"I'm entering my tenth year and I think that actually means a fair bit, there's a fair bit of experience there, and I'm the only one with pre-amalgamation experience which is something we can draw on,” he said.

The elephant in the room however is his role as One Nation's candidate for Maryborough at the next election.

Mr Hansen said, if successful, he would step aside from the role as deputy mayor when an election was called.

"Who knows when the election will be called at this stage, I'm a full-time councillor and doing the job I was elected to do,” he said.

"If they call it earlier then it would simply be another vote to get another deputy mayor. I'd say I would (step aside).”

Mr Hansen conceded he had weight to check if he had the numbers to beat Mr Chapman and Mr Seymour at the ballot.

"It's a good thing about democracy, you can put your hand up and if you don't get the numbers, you don't get the numbers,” he said.

"I can work with every councillor, I don't have any issues with them personally so I'm not the kind of person to lose my cool.

"I stand up for what I believe in but I don't fly off the handle either.”

Topics:  fccouncil fcpolitics fcstate

