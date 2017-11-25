Menu
Hansen says he's not surprised by One Nation result

Supporters at James Hansen's One Nation post-election function.
Carlie Walker
by

WITH the vote too close to call in Maryborough, James Hansen is expecting a sleepless night. 

But the mood is positive at his private post-election function, where volunteers are relaxing after a long day at the polling booths.

Supported by his wife, Mr Hansen said he was tired but excited by how results were unfolding.

Mr Hansen and Labor Party incumbent Bruce Saunders are neck and neck in the seat after preferences and Mr Hansen said he had seen the lead change several times over the past few hours. 

He said it was humbling to be so well supported.

Mr Hansen said he was not surprised by the results because he knew people were growing more and more disillusioned with the major parties.

If One Nation is left holding the balance of power and he claims the seat, Mr Hansen said he would be putting Maryborough in line for a maternity ward at its hospital, reduced electricity prices across the state and an agricultural college at Maryborough's old TAFE building.

