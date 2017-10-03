Hansen to take 'unpaid leave' from council during election campaign

PUBLIC PAY: One Nation candidate James Hansen said he would go on unpaid leave when an election is called.

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation candidate James Hansen won't be stepping down from his council role if an election is called, instead going unpaid leave through the campaign.

The Maryborough candidate said he did not believe being a local councillor was a conflict of interest or would affect his campaign in the lead-up to the state election.

Cr Hansen said he would go on unpaid leave from his role at the Fraser Coast Regional Council when the writs are issued.

He said he would not be involved in any council decision making at that time and would refuse to take any public pay.

"I think that's wrong,” Cr Hansen said.

"If (I am) forced to take public pay I will donate it back to the community.

"I think it's not only the right thing to do, it's the morally right thing to do.”

Cr Hansen is set to contest the seat of Maryborough alongside Labor incumbent Bruce Saunders and an LNP candidate tipped to be his fellow councillor Rolf Light.

When asked about the potential of running alongside his colleague, Cr Hansen said "we'll see what happens.”