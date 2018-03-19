Hansen won't back colleagues in mayoral run

JAMES Hansen has refused to back his colleague in the upcoming by-election as the Fraser Coast prepares to go back to the polls.

In a Facebook post under his official name on Sunday, the division 1 councillor ruled out supporting mayoral candidate Darren Everard and current acting mayor George Seymour should he choose to run in the upcoming by-election.

RULING OUT: Posts from James Hansen's Facebook account on Sunday where he ruled out backing his colleagues Darren Everard and George Seymour in the by-election. Cr Seymour has not announced whether he will run. Contributed

Cr Everard announced he would run for mayor on Thursday.

He is the first councillor to officially announce his intention to run for mayor in the by-election.

No other candidates have announced their intention to run.

Cr Hansen unsuccessfully ran for deputy mayor in 2012 and 2014, and indicated he would run for the position again in 2017 before withdrawing.

He unsuccessfully ran as One Nation's Maryborough candidate, receiving about 30.3 per cent of the vote.

Cr Hansen has been contacted for further comment.