Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wins support for dairy bill.
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson wins support for dairy bill.
Politics

Hanson milks Labor support for dairy bill

22nd Oct 2019 11:55 AM

Federal Labor will back Pauline Hanson's bid to set a base price for milk and install a mandatory code of conduct for dairy farmers and processors.

The One Nation leader put the bill to parliament last Wednesday, saying the processors and retailers were being "cold-hearted and cruel" and putting their profits ahead of the viability of dairy farms.

Labor MPs meeting in Canberra on Tuesday agreed to back the legislation.

Senator Hanson also won support from the opposition last week for an inquiry into the re-regulation of the industry, while the government fast-tracked a mandatory code of conduct to take effect in January rather than mid-2020.

More Stories

dairy farmers drought pauline hanson politics

Top Stories

    Voting closes tonight for Best Burger on the Fraser Coast!

    premium_icon Voting closes tonight for Best Burger on the Fraser Coast!

    News Go online frasercoastchronicle.com.au to vote.

    Premier guilty of contempt, apologoses to Parliament

    premium_icon Premier guilty of contempt, apologoses to Parliament

    Politics Premier apologises after being found guilty of contempt

    Police find meth stashed down M’boro man’s pants

    premium_icon Police find meth stashed down M’boro man’s pants

    News It wasn’t enough to keep his stash from being discovered

    Party turmoil: ‘I was going to call a spill today’

    premium_icon Party turmoil: ‘I was going to call a spill today’

    Politics Queensland MP targeting Nationals Deputy Leader