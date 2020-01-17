Hanson’s anti-Olympics stance ‘self-serving politics’

THE ORIGINAL architects of the Brisbane 2032 Olympics bid have dismissed Pauline Hanson's regional anti-Games advertising blitz as nothing but "self-serving political commentary (that) does nothing to support or advance the interests of Queensland."

The Courier-Mail yesterday revealed the high-profile Queensland Senator will campaign against the state's bid for the 2032 Olympics in a move that turns the Games into a political issue for October's state election.

From mid-January, 52 One Nation billboards in regional and outer-urban Queensland will show an image of the One Nation Leader declaring, "2032 Brisbane Olympics. Regional Queensland Says No".

Pauline Hanson's billboard opposing the Olympics bid.

Senator Hanson praised the Games as a wonderful sporting event was not a nation-building project and funding should go to dam schemes.

The Council of Mayors (SEQ), which led the investigations into a South East Queensland Olympic and Paralympic Games since 2015, yesterday said regional Queensland backed the bid.

"In that time, the SEQ Mayors have always based their decision making on analysis and research, and not populism," the organisation headed by Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said.

"It is no secret the Council of Mayors (SEQ) started this investigation to bring all levels of

government together to ensure the critical transport infrastructure needs of South East Queensland are addressed as this region grows by a further 2 million people in the next 20 years.

Senator Pauline Hanson says regional Queensland does not support the 2032 Olympics bid. Picture: Mick Tsikas

"During these investigations, the Olympic and Paralympic Games presented an opportunity to not only create the momentum to address the region's growth challenges but deliver something that would have enduring benefit for the whole of Queensland.

"Based on the significant reforms implemented by the International Olympic Committee, South East Queensland is well placed to mount a cost effective Games proposal that will drive benefits to the regions through preliminary and lead up events, pre-Games training, tourism and business contracts.

"This has been a significant factor in informing the decision to proceed with a proposal.

"Self-serving political commentary does nothing to support or advance the interests of Queensland."

Kate Jones, Ted O'Brien, Adrian Schrinner, Annastacia Palaszczuk, John Coates and Mark Jamieson support the 2032 Olympic Games bid. Picture: Annette Dew

The SEQ Council of Mayors proposed a Games bid to fast-track new roads and rail with a feasibility study which gathered momentum on the back of The Courier-Mail's Future SEQ campaign.

In June, The Courier-Mail and sister SEQ mastheads officially backed the bid with front page editorials.

In December, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced Queensland was going for the 2032 Olympics and Paralympics, won over by projections showing billions of dollars extra would pour into the state economy and create another 129,000 jobs on the back of the Games.