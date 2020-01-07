Menu
V8 Sprintcars at Maryborough Speedway - Scott Tatnell.
HAPPENING NOW: M'boro hosts sprintcar World Series

7th Jan 2020 7:44 PM
UPDATE: Break in the action as the sprintcars prepare their run to the A main final.
UPDATE:  Joel Berkeley continues to lead the field in the production sedans.

UPDATE: Heat four was won by Glen Sutherland who led from start to finish.

UPDATE: Heat three about to get underway with Brock Hallett to lead them away.

UPDATE: Lockie McHugh has a new wing and will be back on track shortly.

THOUSANDS of people have turned out to see history made at the Maryborough Speedway which is tonight hosting the sprint car world series.

Grandstands are packed, the grassy hills lined with wall to wall chairs and safety glasses are at the ready.

Gold Coast driver Luke Oldfield clocked the fastest time in the Quick Time trial.

Fellow Gold Coast young gun and hot favourite Lochie McHugh rolled after wheel to wheel contact.

Isis driver Brock Hallett took out his first heat.

More to come.

