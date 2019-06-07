Menu
Memorial video played at service for McLeods
Breaking

HAPPENING NOW: Memorial for mum, four kids killed in crash

Carlie Walker
Blake Antrobus
by and
7th Jun 2019 6:29 PM
A MEMORIAL is underway in Hervey Bay for four young children and their mother, killed in a crash near Kingaroy last month.

Hundreds of people have gathered at the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre to remember Charmaine Harris McLeod, 35, and her children Aaleyn, 6, Matilda, 5, Wyatt, 4, and Zaidok, 2.

Pastor Naomi Oksanen from C3 Church is leading the ceremony.

Paying tribute to the lives of the family are Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour, Kawungan State School Principal Mark Jones, Tracey Brewin from the Hervey Bay Neighbourhood Centre and Pastor Ross Davie from Bayside Christian Church.

More to come.

