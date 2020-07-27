HAPPENING NOW: ’Suspicious’ farm rules flagged at reef probe

CONTROVERSIAL reef rules, which Fraser Coast cane farmers say could cripple the local industry, are under the microscope today.

The Regional and Rural Affairs and Transport Committee has convened in Brisbane to scrutinise the Queensland Government's regulations on farmers which it says are aimed at protecting the Great Barrier Reef.

Queensland LNP Senators Susan McDonald and Gerard Rennick were part of the Committee, listening to farm advocacy groups, government bodies and water quality experts.

Senator McDonald said she was eager to hear from all parties regarding the evidence used by the Queensland Government to formulate its legislation.

"There is a deep concern among cane farmers and graziers that these laws were rammed through with little consultation, with zero attention paid to that consultation, and no concern for effects on farm profitability," she said.

Senator Rennick said he was concerned there hadn't been enough testing done to prove or justify attacks on farmers for damaging the Reef.

"I'm also suspicious of claims farmers have only been damaging the reef in recent decades when farming in North Queensland has been going on for more than 100 years using far more dangerous chemicals and much more fertiliser.

The inquiry will run form 8:30am to 5pm Monday July 27 and 8:30am to 1:30pm Tuesday July 28.

More to come.