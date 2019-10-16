Happy 100th to our Ivy

HAPPY 100TH: Biggenden resident Ivy Seymour will celebrate her 100th birthday on Friday, October 18.

HAPPY 100TH: Biggenden resident Ivy Seymour will celebrate her 100th birthday on Friday, October 18. Erica Murree

FOR Biggenden's Ivy Seymour it is a wonderful feeling to look back over the past 100 years and recall the many experiences and events that have occurred during her lifetime.

Tomorrow, as Ivy celebrates her 100th birthday, she will be resting up while greeting her birthday visitors and reading her congratulatory letters in readiness for her birthday bash at the Grand Hotel on Saturday.

What Ivy is looking forward to most about her birthday is having her entire family together.

She comes from a family of 15 and is the only surviving sibling of seven brothers and seven sisters.

Ivy said her father had died three months shy of 99 and her mother lived to 86, while many of her sisters had lived into their 90s.

"So, longevity genes are on my side,” she said.

Ivy (nee Bayntun) married Bill Seymour on June 19, 1943, at the Biggenden Methodist Church. They started their married life at Evergreen at Mt Steadman where they share-farmed and had two children, Lorraine and Graeme.

Sadly, Bill died in 1991 at the age of 71.

Both played various sports, going to old time dances, sports days and shows around the district.

Ivy remembers with her siblings they rode their horses to Gooroolba to and from the dances.

"The girls carried their dresses and got dressed at a friend's house,” she said.

"The horses were tied up in the railway yard.

"A few years later a neighbour took us in the back of his truck and then later it was cars.”

A life member of the Biggenden Tennis Club, Ivy played tennis during the week and at weekends until she was 70 and then took up bowls until she was 90. At the same age she handed in her licence.

Today her love of sport has continued to the television screen and she is now an avid watcher of tennis, cricket and football.

The park opposite her Nette St home has been named in honour of the Seymour family.

Following a fall 15 months ago, Ivy now lives with daughter Lorraine and son-in-law Brian Lawrence.

With her hip fixed, Ivy decided last December to have her 25-year-old knee replacement replaced again at the age of 99.

There were no complications and after the surgery Ivy had her first plane ride, flying from Brisbane to Gayndah.

Ivy said never again.

"It was only a small plane and it was pouring rain and blowing a gale,” she said.

Ivy admits it's a bit of an effort to get around these days.

"The heart has a bit of old age damage,” she said.

Ivy's life advice:

- As long as you keep chugging along you will accomplish your goals.

- Work hard, fight through the tough times and keep pushing ahead.

- When you are struggling, don't give up, keep pushing forward until you see a light at the end of the tunnel.

- Count your blessings, not your problems.

- Life is not always perfect. Like a road it has many bends, ups and downs, but that's its beauty.

- Family - like branches on a tree, we all grow in different directions, yet our roots remain as one.