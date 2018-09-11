Happy 40th Hyne

ONE of the Fraser Coast's largest employers has celebrated the 40th birthday of their Glue Laminating Plant, and knock on wood, they will celebrate another 40 more.

Hyne Timber marked the occasion last week with a party, the perfect opportunity for born and bred Maryborough local and Glulam site manager, Mark Sawtell to reminisce over the previous 28 years with the company.

Mark Sawtell, joined Hyne Timber in 1990 as only one of three cadets after he finished year 12.

He told the Chronicle during his 28 years with Hyne Timber, he has seen the introduction of plantation pine as opposed to hardwood - which is now the main product.

"We also introduced a new radio frequency heat laminating press which was state-of-the art at the time,” he said.

The sixth generation company was established in 1882 and still has three operations in the region, collectively employing over 300 people and about 600 nationally.

Throughout the years, one of the major changes Mr Stawtell said was a huge focus on safety.

"While employee well-being has always been front and centre at Hyne Timber, the safety message and initiatives and more prominent today than ever,” he said. "I've always maintained respect for the company I work for and value being respected in return.

"I appreciate the good family values given the company remains privately owned. Every employee is part of that team, getting the job done and working together to please our customers.”

Mr Stawtell said one of his most memorable projects was the completion of their first commercial jobs.

"This was the pavilion roof at the Sydney Olympics,” he said. "To be a part of that project was great.”