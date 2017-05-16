Happy ending for Owen the rescue horse

AN EMACIATED horse, abandoned in forestry near Maryborough, is set to be reunited with his previous owner.



Owen the horse (pictured above) was discovered by Kara Mielczarek and Ashley McGrath in the Tuan State Forest.



The pair set up a Facebook page to share Owen's journey as they nursed him back to health.



Little did they know one of Owen's previous owners, Deb Wilkin, was living next door.



Ms Wilkin was visiting the girls when she noticed Owen had a dint in his head similar to that of a horse sold 12 years ago.



She brought photos to show to the girls and they realised it was the horse she had known as Whiskey.



Owen, who has gone from 350kg to 385kg and had his teeth and hooves fixed since he was rescued, will return to the Wilkin's farm when his rehab is complete.



How he ended up in the forestry remains a mystery.

