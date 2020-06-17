HAPPY HOTEL: Good times ahead for Eden By The Bay

Eden by the Bay after hours manager (L) Jeanette Maynes and manager Kate Hopkins. Photo: Contributed

Eden by the Bay resort staff are excited by the immediate pick-up in numbers of travellers coming to Hervey Bay.

Manager Kate Hopkins said a quiet period was experienced at the resort during the Queensland restrictions, though it occasionally hosted essential workers travelling around the state.

However, interest in the resort has suddenly picked up since the lifting of Queensland travel ­restrictions.

“Second half of the year is looking good,” Ms Hopkins said.

Travellers from across the state are coming to the Scarness hotel and many bookings have been made for this month right up to Christmas.

Ms Hopkins said the return of guests made the resort feel alive.

The staff were very happy because it meant they were able to once again interact with guests, chatting to them as they moved around the resort.

Ms Hopkins said guests were thankful for a relaxing getaway after finally being allowed to travel from home.

Eden by the Bay has adapted to crisis conditions, with housekeepers busy thoroughly spring cleaning and disinfecting the apartments and furnishings.

Staff working bees around the complex have been tidying up the pool area, hedges and gardens for guests.

The resort and staff are looking forward to a busy time ahead with the whale season and school holidays approaching.