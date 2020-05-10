A MOTHER'S JOY: Namesake rings true in trying times

EVEN before it became clear they would be welcoming a baby in extraordinary times, Matthew and Rachael Ironside had decided Joy was a top contender for their first baby's name.

When they met her, they knew it was the right fit for a little girl who brought such happiness with her.

Joy's introduction to the world wasn't without its challenges.

Due to strict coronavirus restrictions Matthew could only spend 10 minutes with his wife and new baby before a three-day separation while they recovered in hospital.

New mum Rachael Ironside with 4 wk old daughter Joy and husband Matt.Photo: Alistair Brightman

Rachael said although it was stressful she spent the time thinking of the positives.

"I am so grateful to the nurses and midwives who really went the extra mile to make my stay special," she said. "It was extra special to go home and be with Matt together as a family."

With restrictions slightly eased Rachael hopes she and her four-week-old daughter will get to enjoy a Mother's Day lunch with her own mum.

"Since becoming a mum I have much more of an appreciation of mine and Matt's mums," she said

"I have so much respect what they did to raise us and I love my mum even more than before."