Happy to be home

BANDING TOGETHER: Maryborough Brothers in round one action against the Hervey Bay Seagulls. Brendan Bowers

RUGBY LEAGUE: A week is a long time in rugby league so a fortnight feels like a lifetime.

Maryborough Brothers will use Saturday as an opportunity to move forward after a lopsided result against Bundaberg Brothers in round three.

The Maryborough team will play its second home game of the season against the highly-fancied Eastern Suburbs Magpies.

A chance to play in front of the home crowd can only benefit the team.

Captain Nick Golusin believes his team will be competitive.

"We are not yet at full strength but we have players returning from injury that weren't available last game,” he said.

"We just need to go out there and give it our best shot.”

The Eastern Suburbs team was one of the early favourites in the competition but has recorded two losses and a solitary win.

They Magpies only sit above the Maryborough side on the table.

The match will commence at 6pm.

In the other match featuring a Fraser Coast team, Hervey Bay Seagulls will travel to Salter Oval, Bundaberg to challenge West Panthers.

Panthers are coming off a bye in round three and sit on equal points with the Hervey Bay side.

Seagulls coach Fai Sami has been forced to make changes due to team injuries.

"We will bring up some players from reserve grade and the under-18s,” Sami said.

The Hervey Bay team started the season with a win over Maryborough Brothers before losing to Easts and competition heavyweights Wallaroos.

"I am not worried about what Wests throw at us, we just need to play smart and manage the game,” he said.

The match kicks off at 4.20pm on Saturday.

Wallaroos have the bye for this round.