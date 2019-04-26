Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BANDING TOGETHER: Maryborough Brothers in round one action against the Hervey Bay Seagulls.
BANDING TOGETHER: Maryborough Brothers in round one action against the Hervey Bay Seagulls. Brendan Bowers
Rugby League

Happy to be home

BRENDAN BOWERS
by
26th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RUGBY LEAGUE: A week is a long time in rugby league so a fortnight feels like a lifetime.

Maryborough Brothers will use Saturday as an opportunity to move forward after a lopsided result against Bundaberg Brothers in round three.

The Maryborough team will play its second home game of the season against the highly-fancied Eastern Suburbs Magpies.

A chance to play in front of the home crowd can only benefit the team.

Captain Nick Golusin believes his team will be competitive.

"We are not yet at full strength but we have players returning from injury that weren't available last game,” he said.

"We just need to go out there and give it our best shot.”

The Eastern Suburbs team was one of the early favourites in the competition but has recorded two losses and a solitary win.

They Magpies only sit above the Maryborough side on the table.

The match will commence at 6pm.

In the other match featuring a Fraser Coast team, Hervey Bay Seagulls will travel to Salter Oval, Bundaberg to challenge West Panthers.

Panthers are coming off a bye in round three and sit on equal points with the Hervey Bay side.

Seagulls coach Fai Sami has been forced to make changes due to team injuries.

"We will bring up some players from reserve grade and the under-18s,” Sami said.

The Hervey Bay team started the season with a win over Maryborough Brothers before losing to Easts and competition heavyweights Wallaroos.

"I am not worried about what Wests throw at us, we just need to play smart and manage the game,” he said.

The match kicks off at 4.20pm on Saturday.

Wallaroos have the bye for this round.

brl fcsport hervey bay seagulls local sport maryborough brothers rugby league
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Cross-Tasman mateship spans centuries through Maheno

    premium_icon GALLERY: Cross-Tasman mateship spans centuries through...

    News Fraser Island's iconic Maheno shipwreck provided the backdrop for a truly moving moment yesterday

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:40 AM
    'History will never die out': Burrum Heads veterans

    premium_icon 'History will never die out': Burrum Heads veterans

    News Two veterans reflect on their return home from duty

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: Contract signed for M'boro munitions supply

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Contract signed for M'boro munitions supply

    News The framework of the contract will last for five years

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:01 AM
    Servicemen and women gather at Howard Anzac day service

    premium_icon Servicemen and women gather at Howard Anzac day service

    News To this day, she finds it hard to discuss her service.

    • 26th Apr 2019 12:01 AM