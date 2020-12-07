Happy Valley residents fight alongside crews to save town

Fires on Fraser Island continue to burn after a week of water bombing operations, two Watch and Acts have been sent out today Sunday 6th December 2020 Picture Ch9

HAPPY Valley residents are standing shoulder to shoulder with firefighters to save their homes.

Christine Porter, owner of Sailfish on Fraser, said her son David had remained behind at Happy Valley to help fire crews battle the flames.

He had been kept busy clearing debris around the township to prevent embers from the fire igniting.

Ms Porter said it had been a stressful time for the family as they waited to see how the fire would impact on the township.

She said she didn't understand why assistance from the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service wasn't sought earlier.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have issued multiple warnings, telling those who are unprepared to leave the area.

Many long-term locals however, who have been officially briefed by authorities, are staying behind to help protect their properties and the surrounding village.

She said the bushfire plan included an emergency exit in case the township was overcome by flames.

"Because the beach is no further than 200 metres away for anyone, we've got a safe exit plan.

"So no one is being stupid."

Elspeth Murray from the Happy Valley Community Association told the Today Show only about 10 properties had been evacuated and the community had been preparing for the blaze over the past few weeks.

"We know what we are doing," she said.

"In town like ours, it's not the flames coming straight at us but the ember attacks that happen and light up unattended property.

"So every home has been well and truly cleaned of leaf matter.

"Neighbours look after neighbours here."

Another Happy Valley property owner, who asked not to be named, said she was watching and waiting to see what would happen on the island.

"It's quite concerning," she said.

The resident, who isn't currently on the island, said the main thing was that the residents who remained and fire crews were safe.

"It's upsetting to think about that it's going to look like the next time I'm on the island," she said.

A photo of the bushfire on Fraser Island.

Fraser Island taxi driver Lisa Walker said many Happy Valley residents had made the choice to stay and help defend their properties.

Her partner, Steve Belcher, is part of the fire crews working on the island.

He is currently at Eurong, ready and waiting to fight the flames if the resort comes under threat.

"There is a bit of uncertainty at the moment," Ms Walker said of the fire.

She said the smoke and ash hadn't been as bad at Eurong as it had been in parts of Hervey Bay.

Ms Walker said the fire was impacting on their taxi business.

"That's been a bit difficult, it is our peak time," she said.

"We're starting to get into our peak times - it's been COVID and now this, it's a double whammy."