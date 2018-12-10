Harbour needs facelift for superyachts, says FCTE boss

BUILDING OUR HARBOURS: Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said Hervey Bay harbours need massive upgrades to be able to host superyachts in the future.

BUILDING OUR HARBOURS: Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said Hervey Bay harbours need massive upgrades to be able to host superyachts in the future. PETER CARRUTHERS

MARINE infrastructure would need a facelift in order to cash in on passing superyachts, the region's tourism boss claims.

The Fraser Coast's potential to host the massive vessels in our region was first raised by the council on Friday, with councillor David Lewis revealing plans to approach Cairns MP Michael Healy to try and bring the tourism venture here.

But Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said there needed to be some local infrastructure development to make our docks suitable for maintaining superyachts.

"Taking on yachts would put pressure on our harbour infrastructure,” Mr Simons said.

"We've got decent lift facilities here for boats but as a region we've got to have the berthing facilities.

"That could be another tick in our box as we want consideration for harbour expansions.”

Mr Simons said superyachts tend to stay in the region for a day or two when they do visit the region.

"Demand drives everything, if we've got more boats coming here then it's a good thing to try and expand,” he said.

Plans to attract the boats to the Fraser Coast come a few months after the State Government released its Superyacht Strategy.

The state-run strategy outlines a gameplan to develop economic opportunities around the superyacht industry and how build infrastructure to support the industry's growth in port areas ranging from Townsville to the Gold Coast.