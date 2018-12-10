Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BUILDING OUR HARBOURS: Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said Hervey Bay harbours need massive upgrades to be able to host superyachts in the future.
BUILDING OUR HARBOURS: Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said Hervey Bay harbours need massive upgrades to be able to host superyachts in the future. PETER CARRUTHERS
News

Harbour needs facelift for superyachts, says FCTE boss

Blake Antrobus
by
9th Dec 2018 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MARINE infrastructure would need a facelift in order to cash in on passing superyachts, the region's tourism boss claims.

The Fraser Coast's potential to host the massive vessels in our region was first raised by the council on Friday, with councillor David Lewis revealing plans to approach Cairns MP Michael Healy to try and bring the tourism venture here.

But Fraser Coast Tourism and Events general manager Martin Simons said there needed to be some local infrastructure development to make our docks suitable for maintaining superyachts.

"Taking on yachts would put pressure on our harbour infrastructure,” Mr Simons said.

"We've got decent lift facilities here for boats but as a region we've got to have the berthing facilities.

"That could be another tick in our box as we want consideration for harbour expansions.”

Mr Simons said superyachts tend to stay in the region for a day or two when they do visit the region.

"Demand drives everything, if we've got more boats coming here then it's a good thing to try and expand,” he said.

Plans to attract the boats to the Fraser Coast come a few months after the State Government released its Superyacht Strategy.

The state-run strategy outlines a gameplan to develop economic opportunities around the superyacht industry and how build infrastructure to support the industry's growth in port areas ranging from Townsville to the Gold Coast.

fccouncil fctourism fraser coast fraser coast tourism and events hervey bay superyacht
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Precinct talks advance but council CEO silent on future plan

    premium_icon Precinct talks advance but council CEO silent on future plan

    Council News Council has refused to discuss future stages of the Fraser Coast Sport Precinct's despite a key meeting with Queensland's peak athletics organisation.

    • 10th Dec 2018 12:01 AM
    Vehicle swerves off highway near Tiaro

    premium_icon Vehicle swerves off highway near Tiaro

    News The Chronicle understands it occurred at Bauple's north entrance

    Three of the biggest moments in local football in 2018

    premium_icon Three of the biggest moments in local football in 2018

    Soccer The best news deal in sport has put the focus firmly on football.

    Toyah breakthrough: Manhunt for male nurse

    premium_icon Toyah breakthrough: Manhunt for male nurse

    Crime Male nurse key suspect in murder case

    Local Partners