Hard work gets results for gymnastics club

Wide Bay Gymnastics Club gymnasts who competed at the Gymfinity Invitational in Bundaberg.

GYMNASTICS: For Jade Hodges and the other gymnastic coaches the Gymfinity Invitational competition in Bundaberg proved that hard work does get results.

The Wide Bay Gymnastic Club sent 25 competitors to the invitational event for level two to level seven gymnasts.

All of the club gymnasts passed their level assessments and all finished in the top six of their levels.

Hodges has been coaching at the club for the past seven years and has been involved with the club as a gymnast or coach for the past 23 years.

"I absolutely love coaching and our gym,” Hodges said.

For Hodges and the other coaches it is about coaching their charges to improve their gymnastics.

"It is lovely to see them achieve and push themselves.”

"The results from the weekend in Bundaberg prove their hard work paid off.”

Gymnasts who stood out for the club included Charlotte Everett who came first overall in the Level five competition.

"I am really happy with my results from the event,” she said.

Everett who has been involved in gymnastics for five years scored first on the floor round, fourth on the bars and vault and finished with an eighth on the beam.

Makenzie Sutherland also won the level three competition with a first place on the bars and second in the beam, floor and vault.

"I was surprised with the result as it was my first major competition,” Sutherland said.

Harrison Fader Charlotte Everett and Makenzie Sutherland from the Wide Bay Gymnastics club. Brendan Bowers

He also secured bronze in the rings, pommel and parallel bars.

"I enjoy gymnastics it is fun,” Fader said.

Hodges believes part of the success of the club is the dedication and love that she along with the three other coaches have.

"We are all passionate and proud of the club.” she said.

The Wide Bay gymnastic club has over 200 member ranging in age from six months to over 40 years of age.

If you are interested in joining the club please go to their facebook and web page for details.

The club have free come and try sessions for anyone who is interested.