ESSENTIAL WORKERS: Maryborough State High School Principal Simon Done who has praised the hard work of the school's staff during the coronavirus crisis.
Hard working Maryborough teachers thanked

Stuart Fast
5th May 2020 5:30 AM
PRINCIPAL of Maryborough State High School Simon Done has thanked the school’s staff for their hard work and efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Done said the school’s staff were currently undertaking a different kind of educating work.

The teachers have had to improvise, adapt and overcome obstacles during the crisis, like co-ordinating classes over the internet and providing feed back to students about their school work.

Mr Done said every member of the school’s staff was amazing, especially re-imagining the job of a modern teaching within three weeks to comply with coronavirus restrictions.

An example of this were classes where teachers would review photos of school work over the internet.

He said a teacher’s greatest gift working with students and the ability to make a difference in their lives.

He said the high school was well prepared for the challenges that could lay ahead.

“We have prepared online learning for every student who is able to access and it is well over 90 per cent of our school community.

“For those students who do not have internet access or do not have a device at home, we have already provided opportunities for them.”

