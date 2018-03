IT ONLY took two weeks of taking part in the intensive Operation Hard Yakka training program, for Jayden Riley to want to turn his life around.



He was one of six who graduated through the military-style youth intervention program on Monday.



It marks an about-face for the Fraser Coast teen, who was having run-ins with the law before participating in the program.



But now Jayden is ready to make improvements.

CHANGED MAN: Jayden Riley, 15 with Hard Yakka founder Bob Davis at the latest graduation. Jayden has vowed to turn his life around and get a job since he went through the program. Blake Antrobus