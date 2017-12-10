Hard Yakka graduates honour the life of Brad Davis

CHANGED PEOPLE: (left to right) Cooper De Moor, Xavier Brown and Richard Vaughan are the latest graduates from Operation Hard Yakka out at Susan River.

EXPELLED from school and constantly getting into trouble at home, Cooper De Moor was struggling with his home life.

But two weeks later, after an intensive program under Bob Davis' Operation Hard Yakka, the 13-year-old is ready to turn his life around and join the Army Cadets.

Along with his fellow campers Xavier Brown and Richard Vaughan, Cooper is one of the latest to finish the boot camp, which is located at Susan River.

The trio graduated at a ceremony on Sunday, held in honour of Mr Davis' son Brad.

Brad Davis was tragically killed in a car accident while driving home from Rockhampton in October.

For Mr Davis, seeing the trio progress through the program in honour of his son is something that swells him with pride.

"For them to keep saying they want to finish it even though they never met him (Brad) ... I'm very proud," Mr Davis said.

"Even one of the boys actually said if they wanted a mentor they'd love to meet Sir Brad. "As a father, and a trainer, you can't be any more prouder when someone sees your son that way."

The military-style camp acts as an early intervention program for troubled teens, combining military services and outdoor activities to teach them principles that include respect, safety, participation and the law.

And all three have learned these first-hand.

Cooper, having been enrolled in the program by his grandparent, now plans to turn his life around.

"After this I'm joining the Army Cadets next year, I've been thinking about that for a long time," Cooper said.

"I reckon it's helped a lot.

For Xavier, the program has helped him appreciate his family and how he was being "disrespectful" to his parents.

"I've been yelling back at them and being disrespectful," Xavier said.

"After this, I'm going to give my mum a big hug."

It's a similar story for Richard, who feels more in control of his anger and bad behaviour at home.

"I thought coming to Hard Yakka would straighten me up, make me realise I'm only a child, not a 22-year-old," Richard said.

"I've definitely changed in my attitude and behaviour, I've learned how to control my temper a lot more.

"First thing I'm going to do is have a nice meal, and tell my mum I love her and go for a shower."

Former graduate Troy Davies joined Saturday's ceremony to support the new graduates.

The now 19-year-old graduated from the program in 2013, and is applying for a truck-driving job.

"I was a total wreck, on a path going downhill... I was a very violent person, couldn't deal with anything," Troy said.

"Now I'm going uphill.

"It's an excellent program, it should be running every day of the year."